Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Healthcare providers emphasize safe sleep for infants during SIDS Awareness Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants. Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.
KULR8
Doctors Answer Your Questions About RSV
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger.
Comments / 0