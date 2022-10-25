FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO