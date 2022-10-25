ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Bearded Ladies cabaret brings LGBTQ+ voices to life

PHILADELPHIA -- The Bearded Ladies cabaret sang the night away with every flashing color of the rainbow, bringing LGBTQ+ expression to Northern Liberties!. The Bearded Ladies cabaret began 12 years ago in John Jarboe's living room. Jarboe was looking for a space to find a voice, and also to provide...
Monster Vegan is Philly's horror-themed, vegan restaurant

PHILADELPHIA -- Meet the new nightmare on Spruce Street!. Monster Vegan is Philadelphia's new horror-themed restaurant. When visitors walk into the restaurant, the '80s vibe is instant, with neon and classic horror movies everywhere you look. "If you're into horror movies, you're gonna love it here," says Chef/Owner, Rob Tabeo.
