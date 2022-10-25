ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImEm3_0ilxtCXs00

Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property.

The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.

This comes less than a week after another student was found carrying a gun at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

RELATED : Loaded gun recovered from student at Baltimore City middle school

It's already the fifth time this academic year that a gun has been confiscated on City school grounds.

The student was taken into custody and is being processed.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore City School Student Arrested After 9mm Handgun Was Recovered

  A Forest Park High School student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was recovered. Just In- – An official tells @wjz another gun has been found at a school today – – Forest Park High. The source says it was a loaded 9mm This is the 5th gun-related incident at a Baltimore City […] The post Baltimore City School Student Arrested After 9mm Handgun Was Recovered appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy