Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City

Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property.

The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.

This comes less than a week after another student was found carrying a gun at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

It's already the fifth time this academic year that a gun has been confiscated on City school grounds.

The student was taken into custody and is being processed.