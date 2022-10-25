ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting

By CBSLA Staff
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.

There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large.

