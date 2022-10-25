Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Can the Flyers’ Carter Hart Maintain His Hot Start to the Season?
While the city of Philadelphia’s been greasing telephone poles in preparation for the Phillies’ Fall Classic appearance, the Flyers’ pleasantly surprising 4-2-0 start to the season has flown under the radar. Though it’s still rather unlikely the city has to worry about their telephone poles for a Flyers’ Stanley Cup run this spring, Carter Hart may single-handedly keep them in the wild-card conversation if he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at between the pipes thus far.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
The Hockey Writers
7 Observations from the Maple Leafs First 7 Games
The Toronto Maple Leafs have played seven games in the regular season. They suit up for game eight against the San Jose Sharks tonight. After seven games played, what are seven observations about the team’s play thus far during the season?. What do we know about the team now...
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Carey Terrance Named Player to Watch
You’ve made it through another long week. Welcome back to Erie Otters Weekly. This is our weekly look inside the Otters’ locker room with a look back at past games, a look ahead to upcoming games and a story of note. This week, one Otter was recognized by...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Get Closer Look At Deadline Trade Options vs. Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers will take on a red-hot Chicago Blackhawks team whose GM has already said the rebuild plan in Chicago doesn’t change, regardless of how much the team wins or loses. In other words, the Blackhawks could win 10 in a row (they’ve already won four) and general manager Kyle Davidson still intends to shop players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews at the NHL Trade Deadline, assuming either is willing to move on.
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Option if Skinner Passes Campbell as Starter
The Edmonton Oilers have started to find their game. They’ve started to clean things up a bit defensively while showing that every forward line can be effective. The team is now 4-3-0 after beating two very good clubs, the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues, but it’s worth mentioning the play of Stuart Skinner so far.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Struggling Star Forwards the Cause of Team’s Poor Start
The San Jose Sharks‘ top scorers have combined for just one goal and five points through the first nine games of the season. Tomas Hertl hasn’t scored a goal since the season opener in Prague. Meanwhile, Timo Meier has yet to score, registering just two assists in nine games.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Begins a Bounce-Back Season
When the San Jose Sharks made a trade for Erik Karlsson, they paid a hefty price. In exchange for the former Ottawa Senators captain, they sent a package including Rudolfs Balcers, Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick. However, at the time, the Sharks were acquiring a two-time, Norris-winning defenseman. So, if they wanted Karlsson, they would have to pay the price, and pay the price they did.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Early 2022-23 Left Defence Trade Targets
The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest concern early in the 2022-23 season is their play in the defensive zone. It’s not that the forwards are losing coverage or not getting back on the rush, it’s that the defencemen are getting caught out of position and giving up high-danger scoring chances.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Can Build Upon Positive Momentum With 4 Games This Week
The Minnesota Wild are in the process of trying to get their season back on track after scraping together three points in their last two games. A rough start saw them drop three in a row at home to open the 2022-23 season as the entire team struggled to find their footing. The defense and goaltending have dropped the team to dead last in the NHL in goals-against-average (GAA), with Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson combining to allow 27 goals against in only five games played.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season
When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
The Hockey Writers
Price’s Impact on Canadiens Still Profound Despite Injury Absence
It’s going to take a medical miracle for Carey Price to suit up for another NHL game with the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the grim outlook with regards to his playing future, the star netminder has no plans to retire and while many on the outside ponder his legacy, his positive impact on the storied franchise he spent his entire career with continues off the ice even though his absence on the ice is being felt in a big way.
Comments / 0