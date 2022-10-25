Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a trade in the NHL on Thursday as the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins made a deal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are not looking to go out and replace the injured Josh Norris. The San Jose Sharks have let the other teams in the NHL know that all of their players (sans one) are available and is the seat Sheldon Keefe is sitting on in Toronto officially hot?
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-4 Loss to Canucks – 10/27/22
The Seattle Kraken remain winless against the Vancouver Canucks after dropping a volatile matchup, 5-4. The Canucks got their first win of the season, improving to 1-5-2, while the Kraken saw themselves falling to 3-4-2. All in all, this was a really entertaining hockey game to watch, and it highlighted...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 1-0 Win Over the Avalanche
After an impressive bounce-back win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils made a statement on Friday evening, defeating the Colorado Avalanche — the defending Stanley Cup champions — 1-0 at the Prudential Center. It wasn’t the usual high-paced affair we’ve seen from the Devils so far this season, but that’s what was most impressive about their victory. Here are four takeaways and a few quick hits from last night’s win.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 6-2 Loss Against Predators – 10/27/22
After a tough 3-1 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers, the St. Louis Blues headed to Nashville to take on the Predators looking to extend their Central Division rival’s losing streak to six games. Instead, they met a motivated and driven team ready and hungry to pounce on their opposition.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Kraken Could Make the 2023 Playoffs
As we near the end of October, the league standings begin to take a more stable shape. With the instability of the Pacific Division, the possibility of playoff hockey in Seattle this season seems a tad more likely. That being said, certain things need to happen in order for this dream to become a reality.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Shane Pinto Ready For Top-Six Role
Shane Pinto is off to a remarkable start with the Ottawa Senators, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to score in five consecutive games. He didn’t find the back of the net in his last appearance but remains a candidate for the Calder Trophy after producing an impressive performance.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Hoping Studnicka Can Become NHL Regular After Trade
Thursday, Oct. 27, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they had acquired Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins for Michael DiPietro and the rights to Jonathan Myrenberg. This was the first trade between these two teams since Jan. 17, 2004, when the Canucks traded Jiri Slegr to the Bruins for future considerations. Here is a look at the player involved in the trade.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Top Line Has Taken Major Step Back From Last Season
The Calgary Flames had a very good team last season that won their division and pushed on to the second round of the playoffs. That team was led by their top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, and Matthew Tkachuk. Two of the three were forced to be replaced this past offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Tough Loss to Sharks Isn’t Without Positives
It seems quite obvious that the Toronto Maple Leafs have systemic problems that are costing them games. Last night, the team lost 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks. The biggest issue was that the team seemed to be chasing the score rather than dictating it. The Maple Leafs...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Benefiting From Clifton’s Strong Start to 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. They are currently 8-1-0 and sit first in the Atlantic Division. I’ll be the first to admit that I am pleasantly surprised by the incredible start, especially given the way the 2021-22 season ended and the lack of cap space to really make a big move. Part of the reason for their success is the remarkable starts of not just their star players like David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, but the career starts of many of their depth players as well.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have the Tools & Depth to Maintain Early Season Success
Through the first eight games of the season, the Boston Bruins have established themselves as a top-5 team in the league. This position is even more surprising given the uncertainty surrounding the club at the start of the offseason. Key pieces Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk were all absent at the start of the year and expected to miss substantial time. Grzelcyk has already returned for multiple games, Marchand returned last night — nearly a month ahead of schedule — and McAvoy continues to be a full participant at practices as he works to regain his fitness level for game action. The best news of all? This early success is sustainable, and here is why.
The Hockey Writers
Holloway & Oilers Will Benefit From Sending Him to AHL
Dylan Holloway came out of the gates flying for the Edmonton Oilers in training camp and the rookie tournament. He won a spot on the team and even showcased enough talent to start out on the second line. A rookie mistake caused a goal early in Game 1 and he hasn’t been the same since.
The Hockey Writers
Meet Your New Bruins: Michael DiPietro & Jonathan Myrenberg
On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Boston Bruins dominated the Detroit Red Wings and defeated them by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Bruins improved to 7-1-0 and now have the most points in the NHL. Brad Marchand’s surprising return proved to be excellent as well, as the superstar winger scored two goals and added an assist. However, that is not where the night ended. In the middle of the contest, the Bruins traded Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospects Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Deserves to Escape Columbus Drama
The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t started the season strong, however, on Saturday evening (Oct. 29) things took a turn that many would’ve never expected. Jeering is a common practice in sports, especially when specific players or the whole team are struggling. However, there is a line that should never be crossed, and it appears to have been crossed when it comes to Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and his family.
