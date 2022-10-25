Read full article on original website
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
ESPN sells majority stake of X Games to global firm; new CEO talks about future
More than two decades in, X Games is set for a makeover. How substantial of one is still to be determined. On Wednesday, it was announced that ESPN — which created the franchise, first held in 1995 — had sold its majority stake to MSP Sports Capital. ESPN will maintain a minority position and continue to broadcast the events, but the day-to-day operational control of both the summer and winter contests is now in new hands.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Dogma Athletica: Where physicality meets psychology
Dan Swenson believes in following your passion and purpose-driven living. That’s why he decided to leave a successful career in finance in Chicago and buy a gym post-pandemic in Edwards. “Every few years I actually sit down and re-evaluate what I think my purpose is in life. For a...
Snow causes parts of I-70 and CO 82 to close west of Denver
Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m. An accumulation of...
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween
The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event
Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Associates plans ‘biggest advertising campaign ever’
The town of Vail made budgetary plans to create the two-person Vail Housing Department, doubling the number of people working solely on housing in the town, the Vail Daily reported. The new housing department would include a director and an administrative person. “Much of the town’s housing-development work has been...
School Views: Standards-based grading and achieving a 4.0
In my last column I explained how our standards-based grading impacts — or rather, doesn’t — the college admissions process. In an effort to continue the conversation, this week’s School Views is focused on the “4”. What it is, what it isn’t, and what...
Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub
Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
Letter: Standards-based grading
According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
Eagle Valley’s Sarah Brubeck named Colorado’s high school PE teacher of the year
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Grand Hyatt Vail has new people in three top-level posts at the hotel
The Grand Hyatt Vail has announced three new high-level resort appointments. The food and beverage team has hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed director of engineering. Coudouy joins the Grand Hyatt Vail culinary team with exceptional...
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture
The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
Meet Your Chef: Adolfo Martinez Becerra of Sakaba
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Arise Interiors in Eagle works to create relationships with its clients
Location: 1099 Capitol Street Eagle, with service throughout the Vail Valley. Date opened: We opened in 2007, and have been in this location since August. Contact information: Call 970-688-8640 or go to AriseInteriors.com. What goods or services do you provide? Interior design, interior architecture and remodel project management. What’s new...
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
