Avon, CO

Vail Daily

ESPN sells majority stake of X Games to global firm; new CEO talks about future

More than two decades in, X Games is set for a makeover. How substantial of one is still to be determined. On Wednesday, it was announced that ESPN — which created the franchise, first held in 1995 — had sold its majority stake to MSP Sports Capital. ESPN will maintain a minority position and continue to broadcast the events, but the day-to-day operational control of both the summer and winter contests is now in new hands.
ASPEN, CO
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Dogma Athletica: Where physicality meets psychology

Dan Swenson believes in following your passion and purpose-driven living. That’s why he decided to leave a successful career in finance in Chicago and buy a gym post-pandemic in Edwards. “Every few years I actually sit down and re-evaluate what I think my purpose is in life. For a...
EDWARDS, CO
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority

As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
VAIL, CO
Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween

The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event

Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
AVON, CO
School Views: Standards-based grading and achieving a 4.0

In my last column I explained how our standards-based grading impacts — or rather, doesn’t — the college admissions process. In an effort to continue the conversation, this week’s School Views is focused on the “4”. What it is, what it isn’t, and what...
Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub

Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
VAIL, CO
Letter: Standards-based grading

According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Grand Hyatt Vail has new people in three top-level posts at the hotel

The Grand Hyatt Vail has announced three new high-level resort appointments. The food and beverage team has hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed director of engineering. Coudouy joins the Grand Hyatt Vail culinary team with exceptional...
VAIL, CO
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture

The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
AVON, CO
Meet Your Chef: Adolfo Martinez Becerra of Sakaba

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Arise Interiors in Eagle works to create relationships with its clients

Location: 1099 Capitol Street Eagle, with service throughout the Vail Valley. Date opened: We opened in 2007, and have been in this location since August. Contact information: Call 970-688-8640 or go to AriseInteriors.com. What goods or services do you provide? Interior design, interior architecture and remodel project management. What’s new...
EAGLE, CO
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
