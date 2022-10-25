Read full article on original website
When does the Premier League restart after the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup will bring the Premier League to a halt, but when does the competition restart?
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
Leicester City vs Man City - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leicester City's Premier League meeting with Manchester City, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Zinedine Zidane says he'll be returning to football management 'SOON' as the 50-year-old targets another stint in the dugout after tremendous success with Real Madrid... but warns fans must 'wait a little bit' amid PSG and France links
French football and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has hinted that he will be returning to football management 'soon' as he prepares to return for another stint in the dugout following his latest sabbatical. Zidane left his position as Real Madrid head coach for the second time in May 2021...
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Barça comfortably beaten at Camp Nou following Champions League exit
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Barca comfortably beaten at Camp Nou following Champions League exit.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.
Where is the 2022 World Cup final?
A look at where the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played.
Manchester United Confirmed Squad v Sheriff UEFA Europa League
Manchester United face Sheriff in their penultimate game of the UEFA Europa League group stages tonight, here is the confirmed squad.
How can Wrexham get promoted into the English Football League?
Wrexham have gathered an abnormal amount of interest for a National League side ever since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over, but what will it take for them to get into the English Football League?
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Jonas Eidevall: WSL clubs have achieved Champions League wins 'despite' schedule
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has admitted that big recent wins for WSL sides in the Champions League have been achieved 'despite' the league's congested fixture schedule.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Thierry Henry claims Barcelona would 'erupt like a volcano' without Xavi
Thierry Henry defends Barcelona coach Xavi amid pressure following Champions League elimination.
