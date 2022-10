East Lansing is known as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in Michigan. With extravagant pride parades during pride month, antidiscrimination laws protecting queer identities and the occasional pride flag around town, it's not hard to believe this to be true.However, is that really the case?I have lived in the Lansing area for practically my whole life. I've identified as transgender for as long as I can remember, dating my first online declaration of my identity all the way back to when I was 11 years old. By the time I reached middle school, I'd already started telling my...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO