Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Fall Outreach event held Nov. 18

Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is bringing together a full complement of social services providers for its “Flagler Fall Outreach” to provide free information, as well as immediate assistance with things like free food and haircuts. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Cattleman’s Hall at the Fairgrounds.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

The second Strike Team deployed to Fort Myers Beach

The second "Strike Team" of Flagler County Fire Rescue left for Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday Oct. 25 to relieve the first team. The second team is the last part of a 10-day operation to Fort Myers Beach to staff one of the firehouses, and consists of two five-day deployments, according to a press release from Flagler County Public Information Officer Julie Murphy. The first team departed on Oct. 20 for their five-day stay.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
PALM COAST, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida

Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In an update...
MARION COUNTY, FL

