palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Fall Outreach event held Nov. 18
Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is bringing together a full complement of social services providers for its “Flagler Fall Outreach” to provide free information, as well as immediate assistance with things like free food and haircuts. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Cattleman’s Hall at the Fairgrounds.
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
palmcoastobserver.com
The second Strike Team deployed to Fort Myers Beach
The second "Strike Team" of Flagler County Fire Rescue left for Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday Oct. 25 to relieve the first team. The second team is the last part of a 10-day operation to Fort Myers Beach to staff one of the firehouses, and consists of two five-day deployments, according to a press release from Flagler County Public Information Officer Julie Murphy. The first team departed on Oct. 20 for their five-day stay.
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida
Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership. Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Officers were called to the...
click orlando
‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
WESH
3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In an update...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
