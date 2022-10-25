Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 winners and finalists will be published Friday, Oct. 28
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Enza’s Delicatessen & Market catered the event. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.
Summit Daily News
Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November
Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We support Chris Scherr in his election for Summit County sheriff
We have been fortunate to live in this community for a while, as have many of you. It is an amazing place to live and work. We all ended up here, somehow, or we were born here and have seen many changes. Our community needs a nonpartisan leader, who will consistently do what is best for our community.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office
I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
Summit Daily News
Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Summit Daily News
Big Beers homebrew competition opens Nov. 5; judging moved to Front Range
While the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival won’t be held until 2024, organizers have announced that the homebrew competition will occur. Entries will be accepted from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4. The number of entries is capped at 300. The winner of the competition will have a commercial batch of their recipe brewed and poured at Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate￼
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County. The...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m happy people are working toward opening a fire station in Silverthorne
I went to the Silverthorne town meeting, and I am happy that people are excited about working with our mayor, town council, fire department and emergency personnel to get back something we need but have lost. I have not understood why our town and county founders realized decades ago that...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: A SMART idea for better law enforcement and public health￼
On June 11, a Boulder man called 911 because his vehicle was inoperable in the town of Silver Plume. He ended up being shot by Clear County deputies in what appears to be an extreme overreaction by officers to someone having a mental health crisis. If a mental health professional had been with the officers, it is very likely there would not have been a death.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I personally know Stacey Nell, and I endorse her to lead the clerk and recorder’s office
I personally know Stacey Nell, who is running for Summit County clerk and recorder. She has served as Summit County chief deputy clerk and recorder for six years, so she has the discipline and experience to manage this very important office. It is critical that anyone running for Summit County clerk and recorder support the transparent, lawful, election process, which Stacey does. She is familiar with all the duties and authority of county clerks as defined by the Colorado Constitution and State Law. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Election Officials to prepare for the role. Our community has grown so much in the last 10 years, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it. Stacey doesn’t sit idle but continually reaches for additional professional development opportunities to enhance our community’s office while working full time. Her energy and dedication to the office is clear.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Camp Hale becoming a national monument is an overdue recognition
President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, providing long overdue recognition to the World War II veterans who trained there in preparation for joining the war in Europe to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime. Tucked in a high mountain valley 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale was home base for the renowned 10th Mountain Division.
Summit Daily News
Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports
Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
Summit Daily News
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
Summit Daily News
Xcel to store natural gas in Breckenridge in case of subzero temperatures
The Breckenridge Town Council approved a temporary use of town land adjacent to Coyne Valley Road to support several tanks and equipment that will be used to supplement the supply of natural gas to Breckenridge when temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it has been a while since...
Summit Daily News
Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards
MINTURN — On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow
As skiers, snowboarders and other snow enthusiasts gathered at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for its opening day, a snow storm brought several inches of snow to kick off the first sizable snow storm of the water year in Summit County. In Breckenridge, about 7 inches was recorded over the course...
Summit Daily News
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
