Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers 'Fugitive of the Week' wanted on drug charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is wanted on drug charges. Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for possession of a controlled substance. He's described as a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6' tall, 235 lbs., with brown eyes and...
1 arrested after Friday drug bust at Amarillo apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a drug bust at an apartment in Amarillo earlier this month. According to a news release, officials with the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Friday. The unit allegedly recovered […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police seize 1,900 fentanyl pills among other drugs during search of apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said multiple drugs, including 1,900 fentanyl pills, were seized during a search warrant on Friday. Police said the search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive. Along with the fentanyl, officers said they found two ounces of...
Borger Man Who Bragged His Charges Were Dropped Arrested By Federal Agents
It's one thing to proudly and loudly comment on your own mugshot that your charges were dropped, only to be very publicly informed by the chief of police that the charges have, in fact, not been dropped. But it's one heck of another thing to find yourself in the custody...
Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court. According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more […]
1,900 Fentanyl Pills Tip Of The Iceberg In Amarillo Drug Bust
News is just being released about a drug bust that recently took place at an Amarillo apartment. The bust got a number of drugs off the streets, including some 1,900 fentanyl pills. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Methamphetamine, Methadone, Heroin, And Fentanyl In Recent Amarillo Drug Bust.
KFDA
VIDEO: Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring.
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Properly Dispose Old Drugs This Weekend
October 29th is your chance to clean up bathroom cabinets of old drugs with the National pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. One location for collection is put on by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk, and another by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center at 1400 Coulter Road across from the hospitals.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosts drug take-back
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Building, located at 900 S Polk Street. The sheriff’s office said that the event is a way the department is participating […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one dead on Sept. 16. The Crime Stoppers reported that at around 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to the 3200 block of IH 40 on a “major accident.” Officers found […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Video: Counselors seeing an uptick of co-parenting for the holiday season. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2018 Jeep Compass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2018 Jeep Compass. The vehicle was reported stolen near the 4400 block of Canyon Dr. on Friday, Oct. 17. The vehicle should display Texas license RTR-5812 and the last...
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County
SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
kgncnewsnow.com
A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo
Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
Comments / 1