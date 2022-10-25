ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers 'Fugitive of the Week' wanted on drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is wanted on drug charges. Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for possession of a controlled substance. He's described as a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6' tall, 235 lbs., with brown eyes and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court. According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Properly Dispose Old Drugs This Weekend

October 29th is your chance to clean up bathroom cabinets of old drugs with the National pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. One location for collection is put on by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk, and another by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center at 1400 Coulter Road across from the hospitals.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
SUNRAY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo

Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
AMARILLO, TX

