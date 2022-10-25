Jacksonville State University Campus Halloween Happenings

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette Jacksonville State University is having back-to-back theme weeks. As soon as the banners and decorations come down for Homecoming Week 2022, it will be time to light the jack-o’-lanterns for a week of fun-filled Halloween festivities.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Spooky Open House and Escape Rooms: The JSU Writing Center and Digital Writing Lab will host a Halloween themed open house on Oct 24, 4-6 p.m., in Stone Center, Rooms 228 and 230. Activities will include an array of mini escape rooms, a “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” dance-off, a “How to Survive a Horror Film” infographic competition and a villainous “elevator pitch” competition. Families are welcome and refreshments will be served.

Tubaween: The beloved annual music spooktacular is so popular it’s been extended to two nights this year – Oct. 24 and Oct. 26. The JSU Tuba Euphonium Ensemble and ENCORE! show choir will perform haunting hits in Mason Hall, Room 351, from 7:30-10 p.m. The event is free but tickets are required. UPDATE on 10/24 at 1:41 p.m. – tickets for the Oct. 24 are no longer available. Stop by Mason Hall, Room 274, to pick up free tickets to the Oct. 26 show.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Harvest Festival: Area children are invited to campus to trick or treat the lawn of the Theron Montgomery Building, 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be popcorn, cotton candy, games and a performance by Crazy About Dance.

Halloween Carnival: Enjoy funnel cake, corn dogs, pretzels, chili cheese fries and other carnival goodies at Jack Hopper Dining Hall, 5-7 p.m.

Diwali/Tihar: Celebrate one of the biggest festivals in South Asia, the Festival of Lights, with food and activities, 6:30-8 p.m., at the International House.

THURSDAY, OCT 27

Double Trouble at the Libraries: The university and city libraries are collaborating to offer a “double header” of Halloween festivities for families on Oct. 27. At 3:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Public Library will present the “Hocus Pocus Spooktacular,” followed by Houston Cole Library’s “Fifth Floor Frights” at 5:30 p.m. Both events are geared towards young children and will offer spooky stories, creepy crafts, costume contests and treats.

Fashion Show: While not billed as a Halloween event, the much-anticipated Diversity Fashion Show is so diverse it will feature Cosplay and Avant Garde categories. Come cheer on students, faculty and staff as they walk the runway, 6-9 p.m., in Leone Cole Auditorium.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Haunted History Walking Tour: The Jacksonville Public Library will host its annual haunted history walking tour around downtown, beginning at 9 p.m. at the library. While it’s not a university sponsored event, many of the stories included on the tour focus on early university history. Signup begins at 8:30 p.m. at the library. The event is geared toward ages 13 and older. Light and reflective clothing is recommended.

