Two Chagrin Falls High School seniors named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Medina County college students enroll, show skills, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what college students from Medina County are up to:. Lehigh University: Matt Spatny of Medina is among the members of the Class of 2026 representing 44 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 32 countries and is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.
Post-pandemic, Fairview Park City Schools partners with Baldwin Wallace to offer tutoring
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
Join “The Wild Party” at Chagrin Falls High School
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you’re looking for a wild party this weekend, look no further than the Academy for the Performing Arts’ production of Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party” which will be onstage October 27, 29 & 30 at the Chagrin Falls High School Performing Arts Center.
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Solon school board receives update on district’s strategic planning process
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has kicked off the meetings of its action teams that are working on focus areas identified through its strategic planning process. The finance group met Monday (Oct. 24) after the Board of Education meeting. The remaining action teams -- facilities, responsive practices...
spectrumnews1.com
The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019
CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
Joe Thomas to host 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Joe Thomas as host. The ceremony will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s annual event celebrates a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school...
‘You just don’t let tradition walk away’: Sports Legends of Cleveland strives to highlight history, propel the future of city sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From Olympians and world record holders to college athletes and decades-old high school state champions, many of the best athletes to come through Cleveland’s city schools have yet to be honored for their local athletic achievements. The Sports Legends of Cleveland (SLC) is on a mission...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
Olympic champion Madeline Manning, basketball great Wanda Ford among 44 honorees at Sports Legends of Cleveland gala
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Athing Mu took gold in the 800-meter run at the 2020 Olympics, she became just the second American woman to win the event. John Hay High School graduate Madeline Manning was the first. During the span of her 14-year career, she won an Olympic and...
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Lakewood Black Caucus hosting allyship program built around race relations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considered the next step out of the Black Lives Matter movement to enlighten the public about racial struggles in America, Lakewood Black Caucus is hosting its inaugural allyship program. “Lakewood always pushes the idea of being a very diverse city,” Lakewood Black Caucus President Patricia Wellborn said....
Buy local, shop small, shop smart: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The holidays are right around the corner and they will be here before you know it. Much preparation is always involved when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be one of them. Lucky for locals, four local shopping opportunities are headed to town this upcoming November in Fairlawn, Rocky River, Strongsville and Avon. Local handmade artisan market, the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show is making a stop each weekend in November throughout the Northeast Ohio community.
OHSAA football playoffs preview: First round full of mismatches? Not so fast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first week of the OHSAA football playoffs brings its share of mismatches and intrigue. Last year, during the OHSAA’s first postseason of expanded regions to 16 teams, one No. 1 seed suffered an upset loss in the first round when 5-5 Milan Edison beat Bellevue in the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs.
Ohio House bill raises epilepsy awareness in memory of North Olmsted council president’s daughter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Earlier this year, North Olmsted’s Brossard Family lost their youngest daughter, Brenna, 25, who passed away suddenly due to an epileptic seizure. Although her cause of death is still undetermined, she likely died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). To honor her, State Rep....
Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
