Two Chagrin Falls High School seniors named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The holidays are right around the corner and they will be here before you know it. Much preparation is always involved when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be one of them. Lucky for locals, four local shopping opportunities are headed to town this upcoming November in Fairlawn, Rocky River, Strongsville and Avon. Local handmade artisan market, the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show is making a stop each weekend in November throughout the Northeast Ohio community.

