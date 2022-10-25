Read full article on original website
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
North High Brewing Co. shifts to event space only in COhatch Beachwood location
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – North High Brewing Co.’s Beachwood location turned into an event-space-only venue in mid to late September, a representative for neighboring partner business COhatch confirmed Thursday. The Columbus-based businesses shared a space at 26300 Cedar Road. COhatch, which offers offices and meeting rooms on a temporary...
Buy local, shop small, shop smart: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The holidays will be here before you know it. It takes a lot of advanced planning when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be a hassle. Luckily, four...
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
Caesars promo code Ohio: Pre-registration bonus arrives, get it here
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Caesars promo code Ohio pre-launch bonus is gearing up for sports betting by delivering a unique pre-registration offer. Anyone who signs up...
Cleveland Mayor looks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The saying goes, "A lot of business is handled on the golf course," but in the case of Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland, history was made instead.
Joe Thomas to host 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Joe Thomas as host. The ceremony will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s annual event celebrates a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school...
A matchmaking site for truckers and jobs: Cleveland startup aiming to solve driver shortage raises $4.4M
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a supply chain that desperately needs truck drivers, a Cleveland-based startup has a solution to the shortage. Matchmaking. Software-company Drive My Way lets drivers create profiles where they describe what they’re looking for in a working relationship. And then the algorithm finds employers that can meet their wants and needs.
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
‘You just don’t let tradition walk away’: Sports Legends of Cleveland strives to highlight history, propel the future of city sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From Olympians and world record holders to college athletes and decades-old high school state champions, many of the best athletes to come through Cleveland’s city schools have yet to be honored for their local athletic achievements. The Sports Legends of Cleveland (SLC) is on a mission...
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
In modeling sports positivity, Guardians made it fun for all of us
Thank you to the Guardians for reminding me that sports can be fun again. That it is not about controversy, it is not about prima donna superstars or guys who do not look like they are having much fun playing together. It began, last season, with the Cavs -- now, the Guardians are picking up on the theme that sports can be fun. Even though you are getting paid, you can come in every day and enjoy the people you are playing with and respect the coaching staff. When you do, you play an exciting game when anything can happen, and that brings excitement to the fan base.
