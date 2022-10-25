Thank you to the Guardians for reminding me that sports can be fun again. That it is not about controversy, it is not about prima donna superstars or guys who do not look like they are having much fun playing together. It began, last season, with the Cavs -- now, the Guardians are picking up on the theme that sports can be fun. Even though you are getting paid, you can come in every day and enjoy the people you are playing with and respect the coaching staff. When you do, you play an exciting game when anything can happen, and that brings excitement to the fan base.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO