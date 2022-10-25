ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Thomas to host 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Joe Thomas as host. The ceremony will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s annual event celebrates a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A matchmaking site for truckers and jobs: Cleveland startup aiming to solve driver shortage raises $4.4M

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a supply chain that desperately needs truck drivers, a Cleveland-based startup has a solution to the shortage. Matchmaking. Software-company Drive My Way lets drivers create profiles where they describe what they’re looking for in a working relationship. And then the algorithm finds employers that can meet their wants and needs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

‘You just don’t let tradition walk away’: Sports Legends of Cleveland strives to highlight history, propel the future of city sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From Olympians and world record holders to college athletes and decades-old high school state champions, many of the best athletes to come through Cleveland’s city schools have yet to be honored for their local athletic achievements. The Sports Legends of Cleveland (SLC) is on a mission...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

In modeling sports positivity, Guardians made it fun for all of us

Thank you to the Guardians for reminding me that sports can be fun again. That it is not about controversy, it is not about prima donna superstars or guys who do not look like they are having much fun playing together. It began, last season, with the Cavs -- now, the Guardians are picking up on the theme that sports can be fun. Even though you are getting paid, you can come in every day and enjoy the people you are playing with and respect the coaching staff. When you do, you play an exciting game when anything can happen, and that brings excitement to the fan base.
CLEVELAND, OH
