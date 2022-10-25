Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Guardians’ starting rotation outlook for 2023 and a look at MLB’s managerial shuffle: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and the Guardians starters were the heartbeat of the club in 2022. As Cleveland heads into the offseason, we take a look at what Terry Francona’s rotation could look like next season and what to expect moving forward. Paul Hoynes and...
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Guardians’ José Ramírez, Andrés Giménez are Silver Slugger finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guardians infielders Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez were named finalists for the Silver Slugger award at their respective positions. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. on MLB Network TV. Ramirez, the Guardians third baseman, is a three-time winner of the award. Gimenez...
Guardians’ outfield outlook, Aaron Judge’s landing spot and World Series storylines: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The World Series is set to begin Friday in Houston with the Astros and Phillies squaring off in the Fall Classic for the first time. Several storylines are in play, including Justin Verlander and Dusty Baker’s places in history and Houston’s position as a dynasty on the line.
Cleveland Cavaliers respond to J.B. Bickerstaff’s fiery, curse-filled halftime speech in win over Orlando
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was miffed. More so than usual. Only this time it wasn’t at the officiating crew, who tends to get an earful from the fiery Bickerstaff on a nightly basis. Bickerstaff’s target: His team, following a halfhearted first-half effort. “I...
OHSAA football playoffs preview: Division breakdowns, best games, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
Previewing Astros vs. Phillies World Series, Guardians’ Silver Slugger finalists: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fall Classic is set to begin Friday in Houston with the Astros and Phillies squaring off for baseball’s ultimate prize. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga give their predictions on the World Series in Thursday’s podcast. Meanwhile, Guardians players José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez...
Joe Burrow on the Browns, weather forecasts, Halloween and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is happy with how the offense is “gelling” going into Monday night’s game against the Browns. Burrow was less enthusiastic about answering questions about his 0-3 record against Cincinnati’s rival on Thursday during his weekly news conference. Here’s everything...
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Triston McKenzie heading to World Series as social media correspondent for MLB
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Triston McKenzie is heading to the World Series this week and will serve as a social media correspondent for Major League Baseball during Games 2 and 3. McKenzie will take over MLB’s social media accounts, interviewing players on the field and making appearances on MLB Network to give fans a behind the scenes look at what is going on in Houston and Philadelphia as the two clubs clash for baseball’s ultimate prize.
Joe Burrow not looking in rearview mirror when it comes to rivalry with Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow wasn’t in the mood to reminisce on Thursday. Burrow was asked a series of questions about the Bengals four-game losing streak to the Browns to open his news conference on Thursday, and by the fourth one he made it clear he was done talking about the past.
Guardians’ Steven Kwan, Myles Straw win Fielding Bible Awards as top outfielders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw were each named the top defenders at their respective positions Thursday with the announcement of the 2022 Fielding Bible Awards. Kwan was the only unanimous winner selected by Fielding Bible’s 15-member expert panel. The awards are...
