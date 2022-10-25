ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

104.5 The Team

UAlbany Hoops Show 'Drive the Lane' Live at City Line In Albany

104.5 'The Team' ESPN Radio, UAlbany Athletics and City Line Bar & Grill announced year two of 'Drive the Lane' with UAlbany Hoops' is set to take off. The weekly radio hour features UAlbany head basketball coaches Dwayne Killings and Colleen Mullen, along with select student-athletes. The show is hosted by 104.5 ESPN Radio's Charlie Voelker and Dan Bahl. 'Drive the Lane' will be broadcast live on Mondays from City Line Bar & Grill on Western Ave across the street from UAlbany's campus.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC's "high" level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
