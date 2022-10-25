Read full article on original website
UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man
The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!. We love Daniel Chessare the owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs. Hard-working and outspoken, he's never shied away from speaking his truths when it comes to his restaurant, his customers, or anything else on his mind. Chessare...
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Popular Capital Region Eateries Branching out to the Big Apple!
Many people in the Capital Region are familiar with a Moroccan restaurant that has three locations here, one in New Jersey, and one now opening up in New York City!. The original Tara Kitchen Moroccan restaurant opened at 431 Liberty Street in Schenectady in 2012. There is another Tara Kitchen...
UAlbany Hoops Show ‘Drive the Lane’ Live at City Line In Albany
104.5 'The Team' ESPN Radio, UAlbany Athletics and City Line Bar & Grill announced year two of 'Drive the Lane' with UAlbany Hoops' is set to take off. The weekly radio hour features UAlbany head basketball coaches Dwayne Killings and Colleen Mullen, along with select student-athletes. The show is hosted by 104.5 ESPN Radio's Charlie Voelker and Dan Bahl. 'Drive the Lane' will be broadcast live on Mondays from City Line Bar & Grill on Western Ave across the street from UAlbany's campus.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Queensbury Walmart, What Happened? 3 Arrested After Trying To Pay!
265 million people shop at Walmart each week. That is a lot of people coming and going, looking through aisles of product, trying on clothing and shopping for the family. With that many people each day, week or month it must be impossible to catch someone stealing from them right? Wrong.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
Family Game Nights Are Back! Capital Region Getting ‘Board Game Tavern’
In an effort to bring family game night back, a cool new concept is coming to downtown Glens Falls. It's a Board Game Tavern where families can come together, have a bite to eat, and play some fun new and retro board games. What is a Board Game Tavern?. The...
Capital Region HS Students Stage Walk-Out to Fight Racism at Football Game
Students executed a walk-out from a Capital Region high school on Tuesday, in response to an extremely troubling event that took place at the school at the end of last week. They saw something, and they did something, and now, the region is reacting to all of it. Students Walk-Out...
‘Adult Happy Meals’ Selling for $300K! Can You Buy Them in Upstate New York?
Even the most mature adults love an opportunity to embrace nostalgia, and be a kid again. The legendary restaurant chain, McDonald's, recently released a product that encouraged adults to embrace their inner child. They were available for a limited time, and industrious consumers were quick to snatch them up. Naturally,...
