Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance. According to the release, 39-year-old, Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance. Vargas is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
Amarillo police chase 2 stolen vehicles; 1 driver arrested, other on the run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An accused car thief is in custody and another on the run after an early morning police chase. According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer was at Southwest 3rd Avenue and McMasters Street at 3:06 a.m. when he saw two Kia Souls drive by. The vehicles matched the description of two recently stolen vehicles.
Amarillo police still investigating September hit-and-run resulting man in wheelchair dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants the community to know they are still looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run back in September. The Amarillo Police Department is still looking for a white truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run from September 16. A wheel from a...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were trying to serve a warrant. According to a officials, deputies went to serve James Glenn with a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault. When the deputies attempted to serve the...
VIDEO: Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Amarillo police seize 1,900 fentanyl pills among other drugs during search of apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said multiple drugs, including 1,900 fentanyl pills, were seized during a search warrant on Friday. Police said the search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive. Along with the fentanyl, officers said they found two ounces of...
Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County
SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Sunray. About 10:05 a.m. this morning, 48-year-old Gretchen Houser, of Sunray was driving northbound in a 2011 Toyota Venza on Farm-to-Market Road 119, about five miles southwest of Sunray, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo
Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
Properly Dispose Old Drugs This Weekend
October 29th is your chance to clean up bathroom cabinets of old drugs with the National pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. One location for collection is put on by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk, and another by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center at 1400 Coulter Road across from the hospitals.
More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report
Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
