PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO