INTERVIEW: Animation Chair Chris Gallagher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero spoke with Chris Gallagher. He has led the animation department at SCAD since 2017 and is a SCAD alumnus. Chris spent a decade working as a Technical Director. He’s worked on projects for Sony Pictures including, “I Am Legend”, “Spider-Man 3″, and...
INTERVIEW: Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary film maker Ron Howard chatted with WTOC’S Becky Sattero. He was honored with the lifetime achievement in Directing Award.
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️🌈
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride. But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest. Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show...
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
New report takes a fresh look at Savannah's role in the history of American slavery
LISTEN: The history of the city of Savannah is bound to the history of slavery in the United States. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, whose new report at the legacy of slavery through the cities that played leading roles in promoting and enabling it.
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every child is gifted. They just unwrap that gift at different times. and nobody knows that better than a special needs educator. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Austin Jackson. “I come from a family of teachers. They pretty much guided me. So I walked...
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s Community Heroes Golf Tournament tees off
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of teams teed off today for the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. The event raises money for the club which helps the families of fallen first responders. The president of the club - Mark Dana says events like...
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
