aroundptown.com
Volleyball Season Ends With Loss To Oregon
The Panther volleyball season came to an end on Tuesday night at the Rock Falls Regional as Oregon defeated the Panthers in three sets. Oregon took the first set 25-15 but EP fought back to take the second 16-25. The Hawks turned things around in the final set to win 25-16.
geneseorepublic.com
Green Machine to face #1 seed Carterville in 4A playoffs
Geneseo may have lost the game to Moline last Friday, but players and coaches aren’t looking back, only ahead to what they accomplished in making this year’s postseason play a reality. Geneseo is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will face No. 1 seed...
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
aroundptown.com
Panther F/S Football Wins, Ends 6-3 (video)
The football lights at Mosher Field were turned on for the last time this season on Monday night as the F/S Panthers hosted Morrison. After watching the Mustangs end the varsity Panther’s season on Friday night their was sense of payback in the air and the young Panthers didn’t disappoint.
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
WIFR
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
cohaitungchi.com
17 Things to See and Do in Oregon, IL
It’s time to give my home state some love. Most people visit Illinois to see the fine city of Chicago. Until a few years ago, I also didn’t pay much attention to the rest of Illinois. Honestly, it always seemed more fun to travel to another state. However, I now have a bucket list of Illinois destinations and have come to appreciate my home state’s offerings.
Times Gazette
He was dressed like Illinois
A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
KWQC
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Elementary Parade Today
AroundPtown will stream the TES Halloween Parade today starting around 12:45. Tune in to the. AP YouTube channel to see the kids.
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Donald Lee Shuman
DONALD LEE SHUMAN, 81, of Prophetstown, IL, died, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, IL. His private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL. A memorial has been established.
wrmj.com
Two Local Farmland Sales Show Continued Strong Market
WRMJ visited Dale Jones of Sullivan Auctioneers this week. He recapped a couple of recent farmland sales in Mercer and lower Rock Island County that brought strong interest.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
