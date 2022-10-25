Read full article on original website
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Haitian politician shot dead, as violent gangs and political turmoil push country to the 'edge of collapse'
A Haitian politician has been shot dead outside his home, authorities have said, as international concerns intensify over the gang violence, political turmoil and humanitarian crises that have seized control of the country.
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
US orders diplomats’ families to leave Nigeria’s capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.
TechCrunch
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari signs the Nigeria Start-up Act into law
Today, that bill has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. This news was made known via a tweet by Isa Pantami, the country’s minister of Communications & Digital Economy. He also mentioned that the bill, now called the Nigeria Start-up Act, was initiated by his office and the country’s Office of the Chief of Staff.
'Prison is death': NJ deportees freed from Haitian jail after suffering deplorable conditions
Two New Jersey men have been freed from prison in Haiti, where they were among more than 30 deportees held in brutal conditions after they arrived in the Caribbean nation. Patrick Julney and Billy Balisage, both from Elizabeth, were released this week amid pressure from families and activists and media coverage about their...
howafrica.com
UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, AP source says; SF DA says suspect made it to 2nd floor of SF home
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Finland Will Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia
Nuclear weapons could be stationed in Finland if the Scandinavian country joins NATO, according to a Finnish newspaper.
Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens...
Blinken in Canada: Haiti military force ‘work in progress’
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their...
Pakistan's powerful spy agency comes out of the shadows to deny role in the killing of a high-profile journalist in Kenya
The head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) gave an unprecedented press conference to respond to the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.
EC family's hope of adoption halted by Ukrainian conflict
EAU CLAIRE — Erika and Jeff Ehrhard were met with a smiling face almost a year ago when they first welcomed the young boy they would one day hope to adopt into their home. “Hi, Jeff and Erika,” said Vanya, now 13 years old. The couple had awaited his arrival for around three weeks by that point, nervous about the inevitable language barrier between them. They didn’t speak a word...
Haiti 'a country on the edge of collapse,' says Ambassador
Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond tells Sara Sidner why his government is calling for an international intervention in the beleaguered country.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Did Not Free a Single Federal Prisoner or Deliver the Expungement He Promised
Edwin Rubis has served more than two decades of a 40-year federal prison sentence for participating in a marijuana distribution operation. Taking into account "good time" credit, he is not scheduled to be released until August 2032. Rubis is one of about 3,000 federal prisoners whose cannabis-related sentences were unaffected...
US Army and Navy launch rocket successfully testing hypersonic weapon experiments at NASA facility in Virginia
The US Army and Navy successfully launched a rocket while testing a new class of hypersonic weapons at a seaside NASA facility, the Pentagon confirmed. NASA's Wallop Flight Facility in Virginia hosted the test by Sandia National Laboratories which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a 'realistic hypersonic environment,' according to a Navy statement.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
Brazil's electoral authority says that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker's Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president
Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders
On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
