ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
France 24

US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
TechCrunch

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari signs the Nigeria Start-up Act into law

Today, that bill has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. This news was made known via a tweet by Isa Pantami, the country’s minister of Communications & Digital Economy. He also mentioned that the bill, now called the Nigeria Start-up Act, was initiated by his office and the country’s Office of the Chief of Staff.
howafrica.com

UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
The Associated Press

Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

EC family's hope of adoption halted by Ukrainian conflict

EAU CLAIRE — Erika and Jeff Ehrhard were met with a smiling face almost a year ago when they first welcomed the young boy they would one day hope to adopt into their home. “Hi, Jeff and Erika,” said Vanya, now 13 years old. The couple had awaited his arrival for around three weeks by that point, nervous about the inevitable language barrier between them. They didn’t speak a word...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Daily Mail

US Army and Navy launch rocket successfully testing hypersonic weapon experiments at NASA facility in Virginia

The US Army and Navy successfully launched a rocket while testing a new class of hypersonic weapons at a seaside NASA facility, the Pentagon confirmed. NASA's Wallop Flight Facility in Virginia hosted the test by Sandia National Laboratories which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a 'realistic hypersonic environment,' according to a Navy statement.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders

On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy