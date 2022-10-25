Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vertiv Holdings VRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertiv Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.75 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $15.00.

