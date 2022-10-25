Read full article on original website
Expert Ratings for Vertiv Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vertiv Holdings VRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Eagle Materials
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eagle Materials EXP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.2 versus the current price of Eagle Materials at $120.12, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
Expert Ratings for General Electric
Within the last quarter, General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Electric has an average price target of $85.14 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $74.00.
Where Vertiv Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vertiv Holdings VRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertiv Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.75 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $15.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings
Red Rock Resorts RRR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 66.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was down $330 thousand from...
Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights
AutoNation AN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AutoNation missed estimated earnings by 4.91%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $6.31. Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last...
Where Permian Resources Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Permian Resources PR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Permian Resources. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $12.00 and a low of $11.00.
Expert Ratings for Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies UBER has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $52.0 versus the current price of Uber Technologies at $27.7, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Fortune Brands Home: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortune Brands Home FBHS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortune Brands Home beat estimated earnings by 4.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.72. Revenue was up $68.00 million from...
Analyst Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway CP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $80.0 versus the current price of Canadian Pacific Railway at $74.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
Ultra Clean Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ultra Clean Holdings reported in-line EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.06. Revenue was up $81.35 million from the same period last year.
Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Insights
Allison Transmission ALSN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allison Transmission beat estimated earnings by 10.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.31. Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same...
What Are Whales Doing With ConocoPhillips
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips. Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
Granite Construction: Q3 Earnings Insights
Granite Construction GVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Granite Construction beat estimated earnings by 51.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was down $52.19 million from the same...
Antero Midstream: Q3 Earnings Insights
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same...
