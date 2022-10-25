Read full article on original website
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Jean-Pierre skewered for comments on ‘voter suppression’ amid record turnout: ‘Stop spreading disinformation’
Twitter users from journalists to politicians lampooned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday for suggesting that voter suppression and record high voter turnout were happening simultaneously. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about how President Biden had previously compared a Georgia voting law to "Jim Crow 2.0," observing by contrast that...
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
Black Voters Are Shifting Right and the Left Is Losing It | Opinion
The economy and inflation edge out voting rights and abortion as extremely important for Black voters, according to recent CNN polling.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Stacey Abrams appears to suggest abortions are a way to fight inflation: Georgia Democrat says 'having children is why you’re worried about' rising prices - and you can't separate 'unwanted pregnancies' from 'economic issues'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted that abortion rights and today's economic issues are intertwined during a TV interview on Wednesday morning. Her critics immediately accused the progressive voting rights activist of offering abortion as a way to fight out-of-control inflation that's currently plaguing Americans across the country. She...
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
