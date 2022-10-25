ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Jean-Pierre skewered for comments on ‘voter suppression’ amid record turnout: ‘Stop spreading disinformation’

Twitter users from journalists to politicians lampooned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday for suggesting that voter suppression and record high voter turnout were happening simultaneously. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about how President Biden had previously compared a Georgia voting law to "Jim Crow 2.0," observing by contrast that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Stacey Abrams appears to suggest abortions are a way to fight inflation: Georgia Democrat says 'having children is why you’re worried about' rising prices - and you can't separate 'unwanted pregnancies' from 'economic issues'

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted that abortion rights and today's economic issues are intertwined during a TV interview on Wednesday morning. Her critics immediately accused the progressive voting rights activist of offering abortion as a way to fight out-of-control inflation that's currently plaguing Americans across the country. She...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.

