Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USD Partners USDP. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.35 cents per share. On Tuesday, USD Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

6 HOURS AGO