Elme Communities Common Stock's Earnings: A Preview

Elme Communities Common Stock ELME is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Elme Communities Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Elme Communities Common Stock bulls will hope to...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy USD Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USD Partners USDP. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.35 cents per share. On Tuesday, USD Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why This Whirlpool Analyst Says There's More Pain Ahead

Whirlpool Corporation’s WHR margins could contract going forward due to elevated costs and a sharp decline in overall appliance demand and softening prices, according to BofA Securities. analyst stock ratings. The Whirlpool Analyst: Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Whirlpool from Neutral to Underperform while reducing the price target from $155 to...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 227 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
