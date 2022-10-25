Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lupita Nyong'o on Why T'Challa Should Never Be Recast
We all know that the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is gearing up to be one of the most cathartic cinematic experiences of the year. What we sometimes forget, though, is that actors have also got their own opinions and personal involvements with elements of the story they participate. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o commented on her experience during production of the upcoming blockbuster.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Black Journalists, Creators Claim They’re Being Excluded from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
On the eve of the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever red carpet, Marvel Studios and Disney were slammed with allegations that Black creatives are being excluded from the film’s premiere. Ryan Coogler’s highly-anticipated sequel furthers the world-building of Wakanda – a fictional country in Africa – and boasts a...
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Praises Rihanna's New Song "Lift Me Up" for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Hot on the heels of the news that Rihanna would be releasing new music for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the director of the film, Ryan Coogler has spoken publicly to The Hollywood Reporter for the first time about what the artist will be bringing to the movie.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s credits scene leaked and you won’t believe it
We’ve reached another critical milestone as we approach the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release: the film’s Red Carpet premiere. Reviewers have seen the sequel, so we’re starting to get the first reactions and more details about Black Panther 2. Like the fact that there’s only one credits scene at the end of Wakanda Forever.
Details of Rihanna’s head-to-toe look at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere
Rihanna is officially back to music thanks to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. The star attended the purple carpet during the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. Rihanna’s highly anticipated new single, “Lift Me Up,” leads the Black Panther 2 soundtrack and will...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans debate going back to basics after new film’s premiere
With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now behind us, critics have been quick to afford it ample praise, but it’s far from universal, and, for fans, the debate about continuing on with a character whose original iteration was retired due to the death of Chadwick Boseman is heating up online for the umpteenth time.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lake Bell Confirms Her Appearance in the Marvel Sequel
Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+'s animated series What If...?, walked the purple carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, indicating that she will appear in the film. In November 2021, paparazzi photos depicted Bell on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ComicBook reported on her joining the cast. However, when the official cast list was revealed it did not include Bell. But during the film's world premiere, she officially confirmed that she will have a brief role in Ryan Coogler's sequel in an interview that was posted to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Marvel Sequel
Social media reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are here, so see what people are saying about the MCU sequel.
Essence
MAC Cosmetics Introduces Official 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collection
In Partnership With Marvel Studios, the collection includes 18 pieces ranging from classic bullet lipsticks to eyeliner and highlighter. Want to step into the world of Wakanda and feel like royalty? Well, M·A·C Cosmetics has created the perfect solution for you in time for the new Black Panther film set to be the next record-breaking blockbuster.
ComicBook
Riri Williams Meets Shuri and Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Clip
Shuri and Okoye meet the young genius, Riri Williams, in a new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Wakanda Forever will put the focus on the franchise's supporting characters, like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye. However, new characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Dominque Thorne's Riri Williams. Footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features Riri creating her first superhero armor before she settles on a design for Ironheart.
Angela Bassett and More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Reflect on Chadwick Boseman's Legacy
Watch: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman. During the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, the cast came together to not only celebrate the next Black Panther installment, but to also honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero (a.k.a King T'Challa) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who starred in the 2018 film, was set to return for the film before passing away in August 2020.
Rihanna To Release New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Single Friday
The Bajan superstar returns to the airwaves with "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Soundtrack.
