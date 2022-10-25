Read full article on original website
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!
Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
New 58-Mile Trail Makes it Possible for Michiganders to Bike All The Way to Chicago
Both cycling and outdoor advocates alike are pushing for an already partially-finished greenway trail to move on to the final stages of completion. Original plans for the Marquette Greenway trail date all the way back to 2003. Now nearly 20 years later cyclists across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan hope to make this dream become a reality.
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?
Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
Michigan Based Sub Shop Jersey Giant Displays 1-Star Reviews
When we're trying a new food place, entertainment gig, or hotel/Airbnb, reviews are one of the first things that we check. We want to know what other people have experienced at this business and decide if it's worth our time and money. This doesn't seem like an uncommon practice but there could be some discrepancies between this system and the trust we are putting in others.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
Chicago Man Floats in Lake Michigan with Cork Suit
Move over Wright Brothers, we're floating over here. Sure, it was pretty impressive when the Wright Brothers flew the first aircraft in 1903. But, did they invent a cork suit that would make the human body buoyant? Nope!. Kerry Haulotte is a 64-year-old Chicago resident who spent 130 hours creating...
Southwest Michigan Students Will Soon Be Shuttled To School By Electric Buses
The future is now! I can't even imagine what it's like to be a student nowadays. From Chromebooks and Kindles to classes via Zoom, it's a whole different ballgame than when we were students. As part of the current administration's initiatives to bring green energy solutions to communities across the...
Apparently, Michiganders Are Most Scared of These Two Things
With the Spooky Season nearly reaching its conclusion, you may have already had your fair share of scares. After all, it seems like when people know your fear they tend to try and throw it in your face as much as possible. Maybe that's just my friends. However, if you...
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?
People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Who’s Responsible for These Spongebob Traffic Cones in Ohio?
Every once in a while, I really love the internet. On Tiktok, a construction worker's video recently went viral when he discovered that someone had painted a traffic cone to look like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. The video, with about 14 million views, can be seen below. It's from...
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
Your Vote Counts: Michigan Voters Named Some of The Most Powerful In America
Election season is upon us, and I can't be the only person feeling absolute fatigue when it comes to being bombarded with political opinions. "Vote for her", "vote for this", and "make sure you don't vote for them", all coming at you left and right. You can't even enjoy a simple video on Youtube without being shown an ad for someone who "is the best for you".
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
