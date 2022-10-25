ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!

Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?

Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
Michigan Based Sub Shop Jersey Giant Displays 1-Star Reviews

When we're trying a new food place, entertainment gig, or hotel/Airbnb, reviews are one of the first things that we check. We want to know what other people have experienced at this business and decide if it's worth our time and money. This doesn't seem like an uncommon practice but there could be some discrepancies between this system and the trust we are putting in others.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo

Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Chicago Man Floats in Lake Michigan with Cork Suit

Move over Wright Brothers, we're floating over here. Sure, it was pretty impressive when the Wright Brothers flew the first aircraft in 1903. But, did they invent a cork suit that would make the human body buoyant? Nope!. Kerry Haulotte is a 64-year-old Chicago resident who spent 130 hours creating...
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?

People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders

Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Who’s Responsible for These Spongebob Traffic Cones in Ohio?

Every once in a while, I really love the internet. On Tiktok, a construction worker's video recently went viral when he discovered that someone had painted a traffic cone to look like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. The video, with about 14 million views, can be seen below. It's from...
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan

It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake

Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
