seehafernews.com
Ships And Tigers Play Sectional Volleyball Matches Tonight
Two highly-regarded local Girls Volleyball teams look to take the next step along the tournament trail tonight. In Division-1 Sectional semifinal play, Manitowoc Lincoln, the #6 ranked team in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, faces West Bend East in the second match of the evening at Watertown High School.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Battles For A Sectional Soccer Final Bid
Some area boys high school soccer teams are still alive in the post-season tournament, and they’re scheduled to see action tonight. In Division 4, the 3rd-seeded Kiel Raiders travel to Sturgeon Bay where the host Clippers have the #2-seed. Also #1 seeded Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran plays host to #4 Kohler.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Junior Named Is FRCC Tennis Player Of The Year
Five members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis team were accorded all-conference recognition recently. Ships junior Olivia Minikel not only earned first-team all-FRCC honors but the 5th-place finisher at the State Tennis Tournament was also was named Singles Player Of The Year. Coach Stephanie Henschel also says the #1 Doubles...
cw14online.com
Level 1 Overtime: Kewaunee explodes, Kimberly gets revenge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The first week of the playoffs is in the books and what a Friday night it was for Kewaunee. The Storm scored the most points in Level 1 of the playoffs as they cruised by Sturgeon Bay 71-6 in a Division 5 game. Kewaunee knows it gets tougher with a Week 1 rematch against Kiel, a team the Storm beat 28-21.
NBC26
Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
seehafernews.com
Trick Or Treat Sunday at Manitowoc Youth Sports Complex
The Manitowoc Youth Baseball/Softball Association is planning a Trick or Treat event this Sunday at the Manitowoc Youth Sports Complex in Citizen Park. MYBA spokesman Randy Heinzen says all children are invited to attend from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for a safe, fun, and free trick-or-treating event. Heinzen explains children...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Runner Qualifies For State Cross Country Run
Notre Dame Academy was the Boys’ team champion and Xavier captured the Girls’ title Saturday in the WIAA Division-2 Cross Country Sectional at Deer Run Golf Course hosted by Brillion. Both the Tritons and Hawks now advance to the State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Saturday. Individual state qualifiers...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee's Upcoming Wisconsin Store Touts Green Bay Packers Connection
Hy-Vee’s move into the Dairy State continues. The Iowa-based grocer is unveiling a new store in the town of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay on Nov. 8. The latest Wisconsin Hy-Vee is located at 2395 S. Oneida Street in “Titletown,” not far from the iconic Lambeau Field where the Green Bay Packers play. In fact, Titletown’s public plaza near the stadium has been renamed Hy-Vee Plaza.
seehafernews.com
Wilson Middle School Counselor Honored by Wisconsin School Counselor Association
A school counselor at Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School has been honored by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association. Terri Augustine has been recognized as the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. This award is meant to recognize school counselors who have spent at least fifteen years in the profession and who...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
seehafernews.com
Marian Scheurell
Marian (Naidl) Scheurell, a Manitowoc resident passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Marian was born on January 29, 1933, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Mary Naidl. She attended Sacred Heart grade school, Wilson JHS, and Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1951. On August 28, 1954, Marian married William J. Scheurell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on January 10, 1996. She worked at Frank J Kerscher Company and the JC Penney Company. Marian was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church as well as the Wisconsin Czechs.
b93radio.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
nomadlawyer.org
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
