ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Ink

What is The Cornbread Mafia?

IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
MARION COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

LIVE: FCPS officials to hold briefing about Henry Clay lockdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning. School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown “due to a report of a potential weapon on campus.”. The lockdown has since been lifted and school officials say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower. The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day. One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 8 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Coach...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
WINCHESTER, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy