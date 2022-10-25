Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
The Party Is On: Investors Are Piling Into Risk Assets And Saying No To Treasuries
Stocks have been due for a rally, and coinciding with the historically strong month of October, the broad market S&P 500 has climbed nearly 5% over the last month, after falling 9% in September. Is bullish sentiment back? ETF flows over the past week suggest the answer is yes. What...
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Looking At D.R. Horton's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on D.R. Horton DHI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How Is The Market Feeling About Delta Air Lines?
Delta Air Lines's DAL short percent of float has risen 15.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.96 million shares sold short, which is 3.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview
Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Analyzing Babcock & Wilcox's Short Interest
Babcock & Wilcox's BW short percent of float has fallen 6.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.74 million shares sold short, which is 4.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
What The Narrative Will Be Going Forward About Taking Control Of 2023: Benzinga's Stock Market Movers Weighs In
"Cybersecurity and cloud computing are areas companies have to continue investing in," says Global X ETFs' Jon Maier. "Net Interest Income (NII) part of earnings for banks will explode," adds Check Capital Management's Steven Check.
A Preview Of NextEra Energy Partners's Earnings
NextEra Energy Partners NEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NextEra Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
AutoNation Registers 4% Top-Line Growth In Q3 Despite Lower Unit Sales; Boosts Stock Buyback
AutoNation Inc AN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $6.67 billion, missing the consensus of $6.83 billion. Higher average selling prices of vehicles and continued growth in After-Sales and Customer Financial Services more than offset lower unit sales of new and used vehicles. New vehicle retail unit...
