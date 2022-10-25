ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chase and Lincoln homicide; man dies at hospital, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Chase and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police said the people responsible hit the victim and stole his car. The medical examiner's office identified him as 46-year-old Rodney Surprise of Milwaukee. The victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man stabbed to death on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, the victim was stabbed during an argument around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon on the 900 block of N. 27th Street. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested. According to police, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, running across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. A criminal complaint says the Illinois men ditched the SUV after crashing into the officer's parked squad.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

