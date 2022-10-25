ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZBTB_0ilxpd2X00
Home Haven's Kerry Triffin and Lauri Lowell at WNHH FM.

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion.

So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden.

The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes if they wish, rather than in an assisted-living facility or nursing home. Which is a big deal now that 70 is the new 55 (or 50?).

The nonprofit, HomeHaven, was founded in 2011 under the direction of New Haven civic superstar Bitsie Clark. Part of the National Village Movement, HomeHaven creates local communities of seniors (aged 65 – 98) who need some help if they want to remain in their homes. The help ranges from practical advice on finding plumbers or getting groceries delivered or computers to work right; it also offers virtual and in-person conversations and meet-ups and outings with other members.

The project has taken off in New Haven and Hamden. HomeHaven has grown to 220 members belonging to one of five distinct ​“villages” organized in Downtown/Fair Haven; East Rock; Westville; Amity (Bethany/Orange/Woodbridge); and Hamden/North Haven.

And the organization is emerging from the pandemic with a mix of virtual and renewed in-person events. Recent events have included a Hammonasset State Park walk, a garden party, a Thimble Islands cruise, a group Shakespeare in the Park outing, al fresco dining at Caffe Bravo, and regular coffee shop meet-ups.

“Society has not caught up with” the medical and social needs of seniors who are living far longer in retirement than in the past, Lauri Lowell, HomeHaven’s current executive director, observed during a conversation on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven” program. ​“Isolation is the new smoking.”

Click on the video to watch the full conversation with Home Haven Executive Director Lauri Lowell and board chair Kerry Triffin on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven.” Click here for more information on how to join or donate money or volunteer for Home Haven.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

City’s ​“Other Sides” Revealed

When Flemming ​“Nick” Norcott Jr. was growing up in the Dwight/Kensington neighborhood in the 1940s and ​’50s, Prospect Hill wasn’t the only ​“other side” of town that was off limits to Black families like his. “There were a lot of ​‘other...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould talks about how the department is healing and the support they've received from the community after they lost two of their own. It has been exactly two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of their own in a deadly shooting. Lt. DeMonte remembered...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Starts Search For Next Top Librarian

The city’s public library has hired a search firm to find a permanent replacement for the late City Librarian John Jessen roughly five months after the beloved city figure died of cancer. Jessen, who ascended to the role of top city librarian in December 2019, died in May at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
orangetownnews.com

Orange Temple Members Clean West Haven Beach for a Higher Purpose

Clean-up becomes a new tradition for Jewish High Holidays. Members of Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven in Orange turned a centuries-old tradition on its head by cleaning Altschuler Beach in West Haven. About 20 members of the congregation gathered at the beach recently to put a twist on a Rosh Hashana tradition called Tashlich. Tashlich takes place on the first day of the Jewish new year. During that ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off their sins of the previous year by throwing them in the water. The sins are represented by pebbles or crumbs washed away by the water.
ORANGE, CT
FOX 61

A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Dwight Town Hall Eyes Election Education

With less than two weeks before Election Day, a Dwight landlord gathered community leaders and neighbors for a panel discussion about the Nov. 8 ballot — and about the importance of voting every year. That election-focused civics crash course took place Wednesday evening at Amistad Academy on Edgewood Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Toddlers Take Politicians To School

In a ​“Developing Toddlers” classroom on Olive Street, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro got an up-close look at the severity of the child care staffing crisis — and at the joys and benefits of early education work. DeLauro’s glimpse of that essential industry in flux came during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Downtown Seymour Halloween Event

SEYMOUR — The image of the flyer above was taken from the Seymour Culture & Arts Facebook page. The following text was taken from the First Selectwoman’s Facebook page:. “Downtown Trick or Treat is happening this Saturday, October 29, 2022. This event is rain or shine. Those wishing...
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Mary Lou Malinak

Mary Lou Malinak, age 84, beloved wife of John Malinak of Stratford, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Lucy Moran Stapleton. Mrs. Malinak was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Harding High School....
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

“Pumpkin Church” Gets Out The Gourds On Dixwell

Hamden Plains United Methodist Church has carved out a pumpkin patch on Dixwell Avenue — continuing a seasonal tradition of full-circle fundraising. This marks the 31st year that the Hamden church near Church Street and Dixwell Avenue has filled its front yard with hundreds of orange squash, taking in donation-based pumpkin proceeds to fund their operating budget, grow community outreach, and support festive neighbors.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Stephen Noga

Stephen Noga, age 91, beloved husband of Dorothy Richardson Noga, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 25, 2022 at the Vitas Hospice of St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury. Born in Ansonia on January 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Peter and Bessie Juachanka Noga. Mr....
ANSONIA, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d

Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new ​“temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy