KTVZ

Calm for a couple of days

The skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry Wednesday night. Lows will be scattered through the 20s. As this cold, wet system moves off to the southeast, we will see mostly sunny skies Thursday, with milder highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies turn mostly cloudy...
KTVZ

Winter weather advisory in place for part of Central Oregon

With Tuesday's lows dropping to the upper teens to around 30, mixed showers will be with us until morning. Southwest winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Some afternoon clearing Wednesday will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. This will also be our coldest day of the week, with highs scattered through the 40s and lows in the low teens to mid-20s.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter

Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

More rain and snow coming

We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd

Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Massive King Tides Are Coming Back To Oregon Coast In November

Every year when massive king tide waves hit the Oregon coast, photographers gather to take before and after photos to document flooding, erosion, and the impact on where natural and human built environments meet and interact. This year king tides are set to return in November and December, and you can take part in helping document these awe inspiring waves and tides for science.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
News Talk KIT

These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs

PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
KTVZ

Oregon is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks

Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan

My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OREGON STATE

