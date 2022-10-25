ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What Are Whales Doing With ConocoPhillips

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips. Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Plug Power PLUG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Twilio Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio. Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Ford Motor's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Ford Motor Inc. F moved lower by 14.05%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Ford Motor has. Based on Ford Motor's balance sheet as of October 27, 2022, long-term debt is at $84.28 billion and current debt is at $44.05 billion, amounting to $128.33 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $21.55 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $106.78 billion.
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings

Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Tesla slashes car prices by 9% in China as economy there struggles

Tesla has slashed the price of two of its cars in China, as concerns grow about a potential recession in the world's second-largest economy. The U.S. company cut the price of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles by 9% on Monday, going by listings posted Monday to its China website.
What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 1.60% to $13.02 during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Ford Motor reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.32 by 6.25 percent. This is a 41.18 percent decrease over earnings of $0.51 per share from the same period last year.
Ford Motor's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Ford Motor F brought in sales totaling $37.19 billion during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 245.77%, resulting in a loss of $930.00 million. In Q2, Ford Motor earned $638.00 million, and total sales reached $37.91 billion. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings data...
What Are Whales Doing With Booking Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lam Research LRCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Blackstone Whale Trades For October 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
