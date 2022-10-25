Over the past three months, shares of Ford Motor Inc. F moved lower by 14.05%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Ford Motor has. Based on Ford Motor's balance sheet as of October 27, 2022, long-term debt is at $84.28 billion and current debt is at $44.05 billion, amounting to $128.33 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $21.55 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $106.78 billion.

3 HOURS AGO