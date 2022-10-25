Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Lisa Harrington LaCasee
Lisa Harrington LaCasee Service, age 50 of Tyler, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. LaCasse passed away on October 24, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Lisa was born on November...
Chamber Connection for 10/27 by Butch Burney
Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic!. Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone.
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Miguel Cadena
Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
Obituary for Cassidy Cartridge
Funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001 in Denton, Texas to Clint...
Overseeding 101 by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
“Overseeding” is the term generally used to refer to broadcast-seeding winter annual forage crops on summer pastures, with or without disking or other tillage. “Sod-seeding” usually refers to planting annual crops into a pasture using a drill. Either or both of these operations may be used to establish winter annuals in warm-season pastures. For convenience, in this publication the term “overseeding” will be used to refer to both of these planting methods.
Awe-Inspiring Sunsets from this 4bed/2ba Farmhouse on 46 Acres
With HIGH SPEED INTERNET (Fiber Optics), you’ll be able to work from home while sitting on the large back porch overlooking a private lake. Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes. The large kitchen boasts granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking.
Obituary for Patsy Ruth Allen
A graveside service for Patsy Ruth Allen, age 104, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery in Yantis, Texas. Mrs. Allen passed away in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Patsy was born on January 18, 1918 in Pickton,...
Obituary for Matt Matlock
Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter
A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/27- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Since it was just two of us, we ordered an appetizer to help fluff up our picture count, which is still small. Their lettuce wraps had a vegetarian option, which we selected. So instead of chicken they use tofu. I was pretty excited about this and was disappointed when the kitchen read the ticket wrong and we were brought out chicken lettuce wraps. I made my husband eat it all by himself, but once the serve came back around, he told her of the mistake and surprisingly they boxed up the correct dish for us to take home. The flavor was on point for the lettuce wraps, with the exception of having a small cuts of lettuce to wrap the yummy goodness in, he was overall pleased with the dish.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances athletic training education
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital hosted an athletic training continuing education seminar at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Monday. Their Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Chris Meltsakos, taught students about surgery and suturing. There were about 180 students from all different cities.
Properties are Still Moving with a Look at Ones Recently Sold
⭐️ SOLD: On the market for less than 2 months! Heavily wooded 10 acres located on Interstate 30 (I-30) will make a great investment! Just past an off-ramp and HWY 69 overpass with the next on-ramp 3.85 miles way, easy access for getting back on the interstate. Property is only 4 miles from Sulphur Springs city limits with a short distance to town amenities. Sulphur Springs is only 80 miles east of Dallas and is also in the path of popular local recreational lakes, such as Lake Fork, Cooper Lake, Lake Cypress Springs, and Lake Bob Sandlin. Tract is located outside the city limits on a two-way I-30 access service road. Acreage includes lots of hardwoods & pond. Back corner has a power line easement.
Obituary for Jack Runnels
Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was...
Obituary for Margie Sewell Morrison
Funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Margie passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Plano Regional Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1935, in Sulphur Springs, TX, the daughter of Miller D. Sewell and Hazel Robertson Sewell. She married Bobby Lee Morrison on September 3, 1954, in Garland, TX. She worked as an executive assistant for Texas Instrument for 29 years. In her spare time, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.
Obituary for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully
Memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at League St Church of Christ with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation names Vaughans as 2023 gala chairs
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as...
Obituary for Jo Ann Castle Agee
Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, TX and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results
Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:
Senior Citizen Olympics 2022
You’re never too old to be an athlete! The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen center gathered on Tuesday morning to host the annual senior games. Great fun, great exercise, and great friends!
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0