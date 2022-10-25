Read full article on original website
UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man
The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
More than 200 headstones damaged during vandalism at Bennington Village Cemetery
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington Police are asking the public for help after more than 200 gravestones were vandalized over the weekend at the Bennington Village Cemetery. Police said many of the stones were seriously damaged during the incident, with some of the oldest markers dating back to the 1700s.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Tuesday. The crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Vermont Route 140 at around 2:40 p.m. Troopers, along with the Wallingford Fire Department, responded to the scene. According to the report, a 19-year-old driver...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
Bennington Police investigating fatal Route 9 shooting
Bennington Police say a man was killed on Route 9 Wednesday night.
West Rutland man accused of breaking into garage
A West Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after Troopers claim he broke into a garage on Chapel Street and stole several items.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
Bridge over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale to close
The Roe Bridge carrying Tribrook Road over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale will be closed by the end of the day Wednesday
VTDigger
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
