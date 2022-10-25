The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO