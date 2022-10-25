ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Tuesday. The crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Vermont Route 140 at around 2:40 p.m. Troopers, along with the Wallingford Fire Department, responded to the scene. According to the report, a 19-year-old driver...
WALLINGFORD, VT
WNYT

3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash

Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
VTDigger

Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield

A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy