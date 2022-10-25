ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

WISN

Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
WAUKESHA, WI
b93radio.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
WISN

'Makes my heart sing': Waukesha lights up blue after trial ends

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, the city adopted the phrase, 'Waukesha Strong.'. Last year, businesses in the city of Waukesha handed out free blue light bulbs, as part of the initiative, 'Unite with a blue light.'. The blue bulbs caught on, and are now a...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog

Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

Police surprise Riverwest Elementary students

MILWAUKEE — Students at Riverwest Elementary got a surprise Thursday morning from the Milwaukee Police Association and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization (NLLEO). The surprise included school supplies such as notebooks, markers and tools that help students who need a little extra learning help. "It motivates me to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hartland police identify some victims in fatal fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department identified some of the six victims in Hartland'sfatal fire early Friday morning. Two adults and four children died. Children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The adults were identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. In a...
HARTLAND, WI

