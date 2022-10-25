Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
b93radio.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide shares his grief
TMJ4's Susan Kim sat down with the father of two of the kids killed, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. He shared the story of his beautiful daughters.
WISN
'Makes my heart sing': Waukesha lights up blue after trial ends
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, the city adopted the phrase, 'Waukesha Strong.'. Last year, businesses in the city of Waukesha handed out free blue light bulbs, as part of the initiative, 'Unite with a blue light.'. The blue bulbs caught on, and are now a...
CBS 58
'Talk to somebody': Hartland fire chief advocates for mental health as first responders deal with trauma
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Oct. 25, days after a deadly fire, a somber scene remained in the Hartland community. "You knew they (first responders) saw something that nobody should ever have to see in their life," said Hartland Fire Chief Dave Jambretz. Jambretz reflected on an apartment fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
whbl.com
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
CBS 58
'Families are getting closure': Waukesha community reacts to Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was an emotional day outside the Waukesha County Courthouse once Darrell Brooks' guilty verdicts rolled out. Waukesha community members say justice has been served. It was a tense but gratifying day for the Waukesha community. Community members with ties to the Waukesha Christmas parade...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Families fear loss of time with loved ones if Samaritan Home leaves Washington County, WI
“Visits are so important to our family members and with the price of gas it’s just going to get worse if we relocate say to Cedarburg or wherever, so it means so much especially when the pandemic hit, and we weren’t allowed to visit it was so hard on people there.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
WISN
Police surprise Riverwest Elementary students
MILWAUKEE — Students at Riverwest Elementary got a surprise Thursday morning from the Milwaukee Police Association and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization (NLLEO). The surprise included school supplies such as notebooks, markers and tools that help students who need a little extra learning help. "It motivates me to...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
WISN
Hartland police identify some victims in fatal fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department identified some of the six victims in Hartland'sfatal fire early Friday morning. Two adults and four children died. Children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The adults were identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. In a...
Jury deliberating in Waukesha parade attack trial after cryptic Reddit post raises concerns
The jury is deliberating in the Waukesha parade attack trial after a cryptic Reddit post caused concerns.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
wpr.org
Run, Forrest, Run! Racine high school students design a new paw for puppy Forrest Stump
At a Racine high school, a group of seniors are taking on a high-stakes assignment — building a prosthetic paw for a 4-month-old puppy. A Wisconsin rescue group found the dog, Forrest Stump, living under a camper with his mom and siblings in a rural area near Houston, Texas. Out of his seven-puppy litter, only Forrest and two others survived.
