Read full article on original website
Related
Project shuts down recreation area at Mosquito Creek Dam
A construction project is shutting down a recreation area at Mosquito Creek Dam.
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Comments / 0