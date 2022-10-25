ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex

WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
WILLISTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy