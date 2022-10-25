Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: United Way Update with Debbie Bogle on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Debbie Bogle of the United Way joined Byers & Co to talk about the Decatur Leadership Institute, 2-1-1, and ways to give. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Richland Foundation Collaborates with Ripple Foundation to Create $1k Automotive Scholarship
October 26, 2022 – The Richland Community College Foundation is collaborating with The Ripple Foundation to create a $1,000 scholarship to provide supplies for students taking automotive courses. Students who receive the scholarship will be given the funds to buy tools as they study to work in the automotive...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC’s Dr. David Larrick on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Dr. David Larrick of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to explain carbon capture and storage, and how they are the first in the world to offer an associate’s degree in the field. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: MCLETC on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Tom Schneider and Jim Getz of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center joined Byers & Co to talk about the work and developments at their facilities and their upcoming Trick or Treat event. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Pancakes and Politicians event to be held at Decatur Club November 1
October 27, 2022 – The Decatur Club will host a special “Pancakes and Politicians” event on Tuesday, November 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $15 per person, which you can purchase by clicking this link. The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is bringing the event...
nowdecatur.com
Northeast Community Fund looking for donations for Thanksgiving Food Baskets
October 27, 2022 – This year, the Northeast Community Fund will hold its annual Thanksgiving Basket Distribution from November 14 through November 22. Donations will be collected at their facility located at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. NECF released a list of items they especially need:
nowdecatur.com
Golden K Kiwanis Present Donation to DPS for Basketball Program
October 26, 2022 – The Decatur Golden K Kiwanis presented a check worth $4,722.50 to the Decatur Park District on Tuesday, October 25, for the Decatur Public School’s grade school basketball program. The check presentation was done at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. This program benefits Decatur Public...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin University on Byers & Co
October 26, 2022 -Laura Ledford and Nicole DeLiberis of Millikin University joined Byers and Co to talk about Boo at the MU, Joel Kim Booster’s event, and campus visit days. Listen to the podcast now!
arthurgraphic.com
Shonkwiler and Funk 2022 Bement Hall of Fame Inductees
Jody Shonkwiler and Jeff Funk were inducted into the 2022 Bement Hall of Fame at the 42nd annual Bement High School Alumni Banquet held Saturday, October 22. The 42nd annual Bement High School Alumni banquet was held Saturday, October 22 at the Bement High School cafeteria. Peggy (Wright) Wells (Class of 1978) welcomed everyone and presented the Hall of Fame awards. Other speakers included Mary Vogt, Bement Superintendent, Patrickt Tieman (Class of 1983) gave the invocation; and Doug Kepley (2010 Honorary Alum) Bement MS/HS Principal, introduced the Hall of Fame inductees.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Former Mayor Paul Osborne and DPD Chief Shane Brandel on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Former mayor Paul Osborne and current Decatur Police Department Chief Shane Brandel joined Byers & Co to discuss the dash and body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting incident and the exemplary officer training happening locally. Listen to the podcast now.
Newman Community gathers to raise money for Shalonda Bailey’s family
Neighbors want to help her family. Local businesses and community members held a benefit.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Cindy Deadrick & Sheryol Threewit joined Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
October 24, 2022- Cindy Deadrick, owner of Shop on Main & The Party Shop, and Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West to talk about the annual Witches Night Out in downtown Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Boo at MU taking over Millikin Campus October 30
October 26, 2022 – Millikin University’s Office of Campus Life invites the central Illinois community to attend the annual Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 30 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at the University Commons on Millikin’s campus.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
