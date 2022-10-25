ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso sees 300 percent increase in RSV cases involving children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital is filling up with young children and infants who are suffering from a respiratory virus called RSV. Dr. Jeffrey D. Schuster, chief medical officer and pediatric cardiologist at EPCH, explains that RSV is a common virus across the world and usually shows up during the fall […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Finding ways to help others during the holidays

There are many nonprofits and charitable organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County that provide care and support for those in need every day of the year. As we approach the holidays, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time,” as Charles Dickens said in his classic 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Foundation seeks donations for student care kits

The Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation is seeking donations of cash or items for its “Care Kits for Kids.”. The kits are being put together for LCPS high school students in need and are particularly important “because removing any barrier that interferes with student attendance and their ability to learn is crucial,” said LCPS Foundation Executive Director Amy McCarty.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard

To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

New director takes reins at Children’s Reading Alliance

Celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new executive director and assistant director, the Children’s Reading Alliance (CRA) is continuing to support and empower parents and put books in the hands of children in Las Cruces and throughout Doña Ana County. “It’s an exciting year and an exciting time,”...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Laundry program helps MacArthur Elementary reduce absenteeism

To combat student absenteeism, Whirlpool brand, in partnership with the nonprofit Teach for America,. Has provided MacArthur Elementary School, 655 N. Fourth St. in Las Cruces, with a washing machine and a clothes dryer as part of Whirlpool’s Care Counts laundry program. MacArthur Elementary is one of two schools...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

East El Paso home scene of federal investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

West Picacho Avenue Cleanup and Health and Wellness Fair

Volunteers are needed for a cleanup of west Picacho Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The cleanup, in City Council District 4, represented by City Councilor Johana Bencomo, will be staged at 2407 W. Picacho Ave. All supplies for the cleanup will be provided. From...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU’s Military and Veterans Appreciation Week starts Nov. 7

New Mexico State University will hold the seventh annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Week from Nov. 7-12. This week honors the women and men who have served, past and present, and focuses on supporting NMSU’s military and veteran friendly community. “The Military and Veterans Appreciation Week is dedicated to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
EL PASO, TX

