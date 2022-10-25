Read full article on original website
Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
El Paso sees 300 percent increase in RSV cases involving children
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital is filling up with young children and infants who are suffering from a respiratory virus called RSV. Dr. Jeffrey D. Schuster, chief medical officer and pediatric cardiologist at EPCH, explains that RSV is a common virus across the world and usually shows up during the fall […]
Finding ways to help others during the holidays
There are many nonprofits and charitable organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County that provide care and support for those in need every day of the year. As we approach the holidays, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time,” as Charles Dickens said in his classic 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Foundation seeks donations for student care kits
The Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation is seeking donations of cash or items for its “Care Kits for Kids.”. The kits are being put together for LCPS high school students in need and are particularly important “because removing any barrier that interferes with student attendance and their ability to learn is crucial,” said LCPS Foundation Executive Director Amy McCarty.
NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard
To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
New director takes reins at Children’s Reading Alliance
Celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new executive director and assistant director, the Children’s Reading Alliance (CRA) is continuing to support and empower parents and put books in the hands of children in Las Cruces and throughout Doña Ana County. “It’s an exciting year and an exciting time,”...
Eastern New Mexico University receives $700k grant for research
Three universities are a part of the project: ENMU, the University of New Mexico (UNM), and New Mexico State University (NMSU).
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
Laundry program helps MacArthur Elementary reduce absenteeism
To combat student absenteeism, Whirlpool brand, in partnership with the nonprofit Teach for America,. Has provided MacArthur Elementary School, 655 N. Fourth St. in Las Cruces, with a washing machine and a clothes dryer as part of Whirlpool’s Care Counts laundry program. MacArthur Elementary is one of two schools...
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
West Picacho Avenue Cleanup and Health and Wellness Fair
Volunteers are needed for a cleanup of west Picacho Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The cleanup, in City Council District 4, represented by City Councilor Johana Bencomo, will be staged at 2407 W. Picacho Ave. All supplies for the cleanup will be provided. From...
Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said. The pair had been found guilty by a federal jury in February of the fatal March […]
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
NMSU’s Military and Veterans Appreciation Week starts Nov. 7
New Mexico State University will hold the seventh annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Week from Nov. 7-12. This week honors the women and men who have served, past and present, and focuses on supporting NMSU’s military and veteran friendly community. “The Military and Veterans Appreciation Week is dedicated to...
“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
