Gold’s Gym CEO aboard plane reported missing off Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica [AP] — The RSG Group of gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit, confirmed that founder and CEO Rainer Schaller, family, and friends were aboard a small plane that disappeared from radar just off Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

The company issued a statement confirming that Schaller, “his family, and two other people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.”

His death has not been confirmed yet by the company, despite the fact searchers have found two bodies, luggage, and pieces of the aircraft in the sea, The Associated Press reported.

“We are shocked, stunned, and full of grief about this tragic accident,” the RSG statement read. “The news during the last few days has shaken us deeply, and our thoughts are with the family in these difficult hours.”

“As the situation is currently still being investigated on-site, we cannot comment further at this time and ask for your understanding.”

Schaller is listed as “Founder, Owner, and CEO of the RSG Group,” a conglomerate of 21 fitness, lifestyle, and fashion brands that operates in 48 countries and has 41,000 employees, either directly or through franchises, according to AP.

Costa Rica’s Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found at a site about 17 miles off the coast from the Limon airport but said the bodies had not yet been identified.

Searchers also turned up backpacks, bags, and pieces of the plane.

All five passengers were German citizens. The plane’s pilot was Swiss.

Pieces of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found in the water Saturday, Costa Rican authorities said, after the flight went missing Friday.

The security ministry said the flight had set out from Mexico, as per AP.