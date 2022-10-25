Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Gives Update On Big E's Recovery
The New Day has been missing its third member, Big E, ever since early March this year. Ridge Holland attempted to nail Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly, however the move unfortunately went awry and the Triple Crown Champion landed on the top of his head. This accident led to Big E fracturing two cervical vertebrae, his C1 and C6, with the muscle of the group remaining out of action to this day. Despite reports from doctors that he narrowly avoided different tragedies, Big E has attempted to stay positive and has posted updates since March, with him throwing away his neck brace months ago. Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E's recovery.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Doing Away With Annual WWE PLE
As if we haven't already seen creative shifts within WWE under the tenure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans should expect to see more changes on the way with regard to WWE's premium live event schedule. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Hell in a Cell will no longer be held as an annual event moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Discusses Backstage WWE Encounter With Brock Lesnar
Meeting your heroes can be tricky waters to navigate, particularly when one is seen as an outsider stepping into the world of professional wrestling. Yet as we get closer to WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, social media megastar Logan Paul has shown he's in this for real.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
wrestlinginc.com
Fred Rosser Reveals Reason He Came Out In WWE
Fred Rosser, currently of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is best remembered for his time in WWE as Darren Young. During an interview with TMZ in 2013, Rosser made the decision to come out as gay, making him the first professional wrestler to do so publicly while signed with WWE. On a recent episode of "Insider's Edge," he explained why it was so important for him to do so.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed
The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official. NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Claims To Be Father Of Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
The Boogeyman, who wrestled for WWE in the mid-to-late 2000s, wore face paint, ate worms, and attempted to scare his opponents with his creepy antics. He's certainly not the only wrestler who ever used spooky mind games to ultimately secure a win over their opponent, though. Bray Wyatt is another example.
