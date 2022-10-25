Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash
RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
iheart.com
A "Community Health Assessment" of Ross County
Tuesday evening, the League of Woman Voters got a sneak peak at the state of health in Ross County. Kevin Coleman was in attendance. Kim Jones is the Director of Community Health & Development for Adena Health System, which is also in Pike, Fayette, and Highland counties. She pointed out...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
Police departments in rural Ohio towns struggle to find recruits
Short on staff and money, Ohio's small police departments are no match for bigger cities and towns that are also competing for officers.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Man in custody after body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that sanitation workers told them a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. They say officers found bloody clothing in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
wnewsj.com
One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73
GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
SOMC named “Placental Hospital of the Year”
PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center was recently recognized as Lifeline of Ohio’s “Placental Hospital of the Year” and “OB/GYN Practice of the Year” during the organization’s Ohio Champions of Hope Gala. SOMC has participated in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program since June 2021,...
