Bainbridge, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash

RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

A "Community Health Assessment" of Ross County

Tuesday evening, the League of Woman Voters got a sneak peak at the state of health in Ross County. Kevin Coleman was in attendance. Kim Jones is the Director of Community Health & Development for Adena Health System, which is also in Pike, Fayette, and Highland counties. She pointed out...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man in custody after body found wrapped in rug in Ohio

UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that sanitation workers told them a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. They say officers found bloody clothing in […]
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73

GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

SOMC named “Placental Hospital of the Year”

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center was recently recognized as Lifeline of Ohio’s “Placental Hospital of the Year” and “OB/GYN Practice of the Year” during the organization’s Ohio Champions of Hope Gala. SOMC has participated in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program since June 2021,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

