ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Monster Vegan is Philly's horror-themed, vegan restaurant

PHILADELPHIA -- Meet the new nightmare on Spruce Street!. Monster Vegan is Philadelphia's new horror-themed restaurant. When visitors walk into the restaurant, the '80s vibe is instant, with neon and classic horror movies everywhere you look. "If you're into horror movies, you're gonna love it here," says Chef/Owner, Rob Tabeo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy