Tourists stranded 200 feet below ground when elevator malfunctions at Grand Canyon Caverns

Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash
An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
ABC7 Los Angeles
8-year-old boy and dad preparing to climb El Capitan at Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- A father and son team is getting ready to take on one of the most famous vertical rock formations in the world -- Yosemite's El Capitan. Joe Baker and his eight-year-old son, Sam, are getting ready to make their ascent Tuesday morning. The family is...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Tumbleweeds take over Colorado couple's property: 'Like a horror movie'
A Colorado couple said they are living in a "horror movie" after their property became inundated with tumbleweeds. Their Colorado Springs-area property, including the front yard and driveway, has been "submerged" with tumbleweeds since Sunday, following strong winds over the weekend, making them feel "helpless," Marlies Gross told ABC News on Wednesday.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Everyone's part of the family at fourth-generation Circus Vazquez
NEW YORK -- The Circus Vazquez ringmaster said it himself: if you're under the Circus Vazquez tent, you're a part of the family business. Memo Vzquez leads the 50-year-old family circus that has seen four generations of performers. "It started with my grandfather and with my grandmother, you know. They...
