Count Chocula and Franken Berry to Face Christmas Cereal Newcomer
If you were a kid in the 80s or 90s, chance are you had one (or several) favorite novelty cereals. Each time your mom or dad took you down the cereal aisle, you'd beg for a box of some sugary goodness with your favorite sports star or cartoon character on the cover.
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Chick-Fil-A Employee Shares Restaurant’s Controversial Lemonade Recipe
Most people have a lot of phobias about eating out, some due to their personal experience, while others’ decisions are impacted by random stories making waves around. That being said, food brands should try and stay true to their recipe and maintain a standard people can always vouch for.
Wendy's Trolls its Fans By Teasing a Huge New Menu Addition
Wendy's (WEN) has slowly built its way into being the number two hamburger chain behind McDonald's (MCD) . The chain has passed Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King for the number two spot in the United States by following a pretty simple formula. Using fresh, never frozen beef sounds like...
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
I tried 4 cornbread mixes from the grocery store, and the best costs less than $1
I tried mixes from the brands Bob's Red Mill, Marie Callender's, Jiffy, and Simple Truth Organic to find the best prepackaged option.
Food Beast
Taco Bell Currently Offering $28 Promo on Its App
14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP. Last week, Scott Martin, a financial expert, appeared on Nick Cavuto's Fox Business show to blame inflation for his $28 meal at Taco Bell. Twitter was quick to react and roast, as many questioned why any one person would ever spend that much on one meal at the fast food chain.
Delish
Aldi's Christmas Sandwich Range Is Finally Here Featuring Two Brand-New Sarnies
Aldi has announced its Christmas sandwich range for 2022 and it’s safe to say we’re very impressed. Available in stores from today, we’ve never been quite so tempted to tuck into a full-blown turkey feast in October. Two brand new flavours join Aldi’s hotly-anticipated festive sarnie range,...
Dunkin’s famous Munchkins flavor the new ‘Box O’ Chocolates’
Who doesn’t love a box of Dunkin’ Munchkins doughnut holes?. Even better, the brand has partnered with Frankford Candy to release a Munchkin-flavored and shaped box of candy - the Box O’ Chocolates. They also have released two new Hot Chocolate Bomb flavors - Dunkaccino and Spicy.
Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.
New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.
McDonald’s Employee Records How McRibs are Made, and We’re Going to Get Sick
The McDonald’s McRib is kind of a cultural icon. People get excited when it makes a return to the wildly popular fast food chain. And one recent Twitter post shares the process it takes to make one of these popular sandwiches. A process that some wonder if this is truly the best way to make a rib sandwich. After all, many believe a true sandwich of this nature is made on the grill...drenched in some of the world’s best bbq sauce!
