Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Mashed

Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Let's Eat LA

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
TheStreet

Wendy's Trolls its Fans By Teasing a Huge New Menu Addition

Wendy's (WEN) has slowly built its way into being the number two hamburger chain behind McDonald's (MCD) . The chain has passed Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King for the number two spot in the United States by following a pretty simple formula. Using fresh, never frozen beef sounds like...
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Mashed

The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's

Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Food Beast

Taco Bell Currently Offering $28 Promo on Its App

14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP. Last week, Scott Martin, a financial expert, appeared on Nick Cavuto's Fox Business show to blame inflation for his $28 meal at Taco Bell. Twitter was quick to react and roast, as many questioned why any one person would ever spend that much on one meal at the fast food chain.
Delish

Aldi's Christmas Sandwich Range Is Finally Here Featuring Two Brand-New Sarnies

Aldi has announced its Christmas sandwich range for 2022 and it’s safe to say we’re very impressed. Available in stores from today, we’ve never been quite so tempted to tuck into a full-blown turkey feast in October. Two brand new flavours join Aldi’s hotly-anticipated festive sarnie range,...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.

New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Employee Records How McRibs are Made, and We’re Going to Get Sick

The McDonald’s McRib is kind of a cultural icon. People get excited when it makes a return to the wildly popular fast food chain. And one recent Twitter post shares the process it takes to make one of these popular sandwiches. A process that some wonder if this is truly the best way to make a rib sandwich. After all, many believe a true sandwich of this nature is made on the grill...drenched in some of the world’s best bbq sauce!
