Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
Turnto10.com
wabi.tv
NECN
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
Maine 10-Year-Old Crashes Car Through Side of Building While ‘Showing Off’ Fire Chief Says
In an update to a story we brought you earlier in the week, Maine emergency crews are now able to say what led to a vehicle crashing through the side of a church in Westbrook on Sunday. According to NECN 10 in Boston, Deputy Fire Chief of the Westbrook, Maine...
coast931.com
Police respond to crash involving two vehicles carrying students in New Gloucester
No one was seriously injured when two vehicles carrying students crashed in New Gloucester. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Lewiston Road at Gloucester Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. 77-year-old Norman Davis of Poland was behind the wheel of an Auburn School Department vehicle...
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
19-Year-Old Mainer Killed in Monday Crash After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Several Trees
WGME News 13 is reporting that a 19-year-old Maine teen is dead following an apparent single-vehicle crash that occurred in Southern Maine on Monday. The news stations is reporting that the crash happened in the town of North Berwick on Monday on Beech Ridge Road at about 4:45 in the morning, well before sunrise.
Driver accused of OUI after car found submerged in Peabody Pond
SEBAGO, Maine — Sebago Fire Department responded to a call of a submerged car at the Peabody Pond boat launch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Sebago Fire Chief Phil Strike, one person was out of the water when first responders arrived. Steve Gorham, patrol sergeant with the Cumberland...
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
NECN
Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store
A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
WMTW
New details released about deadly Maine plane crash
ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel. A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company's president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.
19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine
A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick. North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
