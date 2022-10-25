ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Maine, police say

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus on Route 202 in Maine on Tuesday, according to authorities. The motorcycle driver was not identified. Police said Windham students were on the bus at the time of the crash. A few students were...
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

18-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the motorcyclist who died after a crash between a motorcycle and a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham. Police said the bus was making a turn onto Libby Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist crashed into the back of it.
GORHAM, ME
NECN

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store

WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
POLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
POLAND, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1

A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

New details released about deadly Maine plane crash

ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel. A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company's president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
MORRILL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME

