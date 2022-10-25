ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel. A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company's president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.

