The new poster has dropped for Dave Bautista's latest movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". The latest one sheet, which popped up on the film's official Twitter account, features Bautista in a cheetah print shirt, pink pants, and a fedora hat standing next to his conspicuously posed castmates around a luxurious pool. The movie is centered around billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and his acquaintances as they vacation on a private island in Greece (via IMDb). But things take a horrifying turn when one of them ends up deceased and a returning Daniel Craig in the role of Detective Benoit Blanc must catch the killer before it's too late. Bautista will star as Duke Cody, a social media star who invites his assistant and girlfriend Whiskey to the island. Rian Johnson is back to direct the murder mystery, which will release exclusively on Netflix on December 23, but not before a limited theatrical run at the end of November.

2 HOURS AGO