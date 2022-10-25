Read full article on original website
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
Zac Efron Looking Swole On Set Of 'The Iron Claw'
Things are heating up regarding "The Iron Claw", Sean Durkin's upcoming feature on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Recently Re-Signed WWE Stars Were 'Screwed Bad' When Released
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are once again WWE Superstars. During a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie", former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. analyzed the return of the "OC" members to WWE. "These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE," Prinze said, "and...
Sneak Peak Of Liv Morgan's Chucky Cameo Released
It's been quite the month of change for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan this October. Despite losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules to Ronda Rousey, she appears to be embracing her darker side in recent weeks. Whether it's been her strange smile while passing out at the hands of Rousey to end their title match, putting Sonya Deville through a table backstage with a senton from some scaffolding on the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," or her loving embrace of a steel chair following her match with Deville last Friday, it's been an interesting October for Morgan, to say the least.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
Alexa Bliss Responds To Critics Who Make 'The Worst Comments'
Alexa Bliss is one of several WWE stars who have been quite open about the unacceptable degrees of harassment they have received as public figures. In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss elaborated on the toll the wrestling business can take on an individual, especially when their already-difficult job is compounded by constant criticism of their personal lives rather than just their onscreen character.
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE
Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Logan Paul Discusses Backstage WWE Encounter With Brock Lesnar
Meeting your heroes can be tricky waters to navigate, particularly when one is seen as an outsider stepping into the world of professional wrestling. Yet as we get closer to WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, social media megastar Logan Paul has shown he's in this for real.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
New Poster For Upcoming Dave Bautista Movie Released
The new poster has dropped for Dave Bautista's latest movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". The latest one sheet, which popped up on the film's official Twitter account, features Bautista in a cheetah print shirt, pink pants, and a fedora hat standing next to his conspicuously posed castmates around a luxurious pool. The movie is centered around billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and his acquaintances as they vacation on a private island in Greece (via IMDb). But things take a horrifying turn when one of them ends up deceased and a returning Daniel Craig in the role of Detective Benoit Blanc must catch the killer before it's too late. Bautista will star as Duke Cody, a social media star who invites his assistant and girlfriend Whiskey to the island. Rian Johnson is back to direct the murder mystery, which will release exclusively on Netflix on December 23, but not before a limited theatrical run at the end of November.
Fred Rosser Reveals Reason He Came Out In WWE
Fred Rosser, currently of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is best remembered for his time in WWE as Darren Young. During an interview with TMZ in 2013, Rosser made the decision to come out as gay, making him the first professional wrestler to do so publicly while signed with WWE. On a recent episode of "Insider's Edge," he explained why it was so important for him to do so.
