For undefeated Tupelo, winner-take-all game with Clinton just the latest in a string of tests
JACKSON — In many ways, it feels like this football season has flown by in Mississippi, but it sure doesn’t feel that way for the third-ranked and undefeated Tupelo Golden Wave. That’s probably because the season has been so mercurial — marked by successes on the field and upended by tragedy off of ...
wtva.com
Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
Oxford, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
Daily Mississippian
Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023
Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
Lane Kiffin Takes Clear Shot At Jimbo Fisher, Texas AM
Ole Miss may have suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, but that didn't stop Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from taking a shot at his next opponent. Of course, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is an easy target right now. In advance of this week's matchup between the Aggies and the Rebels, ...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
$6M to improve Lowndes County Port
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $6.1 million will be used to improve the Lowndes County Port in Columbus. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will improve infrastructure and expand capacity, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both of Mississippi, announced. The project includes the construction of a new rail spur with...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
wtva.com
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. Someone hit a 10-year-old with a baseball bat. Johnson said the child...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Daily Mississippian
University mourns loss of longtime professor John W. Winkle III
University of Mississippi Professor Emeritus John W. Winkle III is remembered by students and faculty members as an immensely engaging and supportive mentor and colleague. Winkle died Sunday, Oct. 23, at the age of 75 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Visitation was held at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Oxford-University United Methodist Church.
