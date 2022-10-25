ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
FULTON, MS
Daily Mississippian

Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023

Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
Athlon Sports

Lane Kiffin Takes Clear Shot At Jimbo Fisher, Texas AM

Ole Miss may have suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, but that didn't stop Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from taking a shot at his next opponent. Of course, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is an easy target right now. In advance of this week's matchup between the Aggies and the Rebels, ...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

$6M to improve Lowndes County Port

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $6.1 million will be used to improve the Lowndes County Port in Columbus. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will improve infrastructure and expand capacity, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both of Mississippi, announced. The project includes the construction of a new rail spur with...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. Someone hit a 10-year-old with a baseball bat. Johnson said the child...
COLUMBUS, MS
Daily Mississippian

University mourns loss of longtime professor John W. Winkle III

University of Mississippi Professor Emeritus John W. Winkle III is remembered by students and faculty members as an immensely engaging and supportive mentor and colleague. Winkle died Sunday, Oct. 23, at the age of 75 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Visitation was held at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Oxford-University United Methodist Church.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

