Fairfield School Resource Officer Arrests Student With Firearm on Campus
On Tuesday, a Fairfield Police School Resource Officer (SRO) arrested a male student with a weapon on campus. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 2:52 pm, Officer Lewis, a School Resource Officer assigned to Armijo High School, learned of an ongoing issue between two male students (both minors), in which one student threatened to physically harm the other. A school administrator escorted the student who made the threatening remarks to the main office and, based upon information that he was in possession of a firearm, a search of his backpack was conducted.
NorCal teacher arrested for allegedly harboring missing student for 2 years
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old teacher was arrested last week on suspicion of keeping a teen in her home who had been missing for two years. According to a statement, Rancho Cordova Police officers arrested Holga Castillo Olivares on Thursday, Oct. 20, in connection with her alleged role in a teen’s disappearance. She is reportedly a teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.
Child hit by vehicle near Loomis Grammar School
LOOMIS -- A child has been hit by a vehicle near Loomis Grammar School.According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the driver stayed on the scene, and the child, who was not a student at the school, was taken to a hospital. The child's condition is unknown.We will update this story as more details are made available.
Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years
A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
Neighbors in Orangevale still on edge after alleged cat killer arrested, released
ORANGEVALE — An teen was arrested Tuesday after home surveillance video allegedly linked him to an animal cruelty case. Colin Lendewig, 18, is charged with felony cruelty to animals as well as petty theft after what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department calls an extensive investigation. Two home surveillance videos provided to CBS13 show Lendewig allegedly taking cats from the driveway of a home on Deanna Avenue in September.In the first video, Lendewig comes into the driveway of the home, picks up a cat lying in the yard, and walks away. Off camera, the cat can be heard crying out in...
Widower visiting wife's grave at Auburn Cemetery attacked, robbed by suspect
AUBURN – A man who had gone to visit his wife's grave at the Auburn Cemetery was attacked after he confronted someone who was vandalizing his car, deputies say. The incident happened back on Oct. 11. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the man had gone to the cemetery that day like he does almost every morning to visit his wife's gave. At some point, he heard a noise that sounded like his car was being vandalized. After turning around, the man noticed someone standing next to his now-vandalized car. Deputies say the suspect then attacked the man –...
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
Catalytic converter thieves who pulled gun on victim wanted by police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department is looking for two men who stole a catalytic converter before leading police on a chase on Tuesday. Police released an image (above) of the two suspects and their vehicle. At about 5:40 p.m., police said an American Canyon resident who lives on Iron Horse […]
A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack
Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
The Daily 10-24-22 Calif. boy who vanished was living with teacher for years, police say
A California public school teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The allegations made by law enforcement and the boy’s family are astonishing. • Police release new details on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion • Why the Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
California Teacher Secretly Houses Missing 15-Year-Old Boy For Two Years
The boy used to be her child's friend.
