Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. According to...
kpq.com
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
q13fox.com
No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys
Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
Chronicle
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years
A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health
Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
Comments / 2