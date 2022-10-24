ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretseattle.co

17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City

Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
drifttravel.com

Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?

So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys

Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years

A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health

Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy